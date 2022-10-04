Barcelona monitoring 21-year-old Ivory Coast international as they continue search to strengthen key position: Reports

Barcelona have been monitoring the progress of Torino star Stephane Singo in their bid to strengthen the right-back position, as per Sport.

The Catalan giants have loaned out Sergino Dest to AC Milan this summer until the end of the season. They plan to continue without the USA international and could see him off permanently in 2023 while Sergio Roberto's contract is also in its final 12 months.

Manager Xavi Hernandez missed out on signing Cesar Azpilicueta in the recently-concluded transfer window after the Chelsea captain extended his stay at the club until 2024. An 11th-hour transfer for Hector Bellerin from Real Betis on a one-year deal was all Barca could manage in the right-back position.

It is believed that Barcelona will assess the former Arsenal star's performance at the end of the campaign and make a decision on him. Amidst this, the La Liga giants have been keeping track of Singo.

The 21-year-old is already a trusted starter at Torino and has five goals and eight assists in 80 appearances across competitions since making his first-team debut in August of 2019.

Diogo Dalot of Manchester United is also on Barca's radar. However, both the Portugal international and Singo could have their contracts extended for another season unilaterally by their respective clubs. If not, they could become free agents in 2023.

The Ivory Coast international can operate as a right-wing-back as well as a right-back and is known for his physique, dribbling, and aerial prowess. He currently plays as the right-midfielder in manager Ivan Juric's 3-4-2-1 set-up at Torino.

Xavi's right-back options at Barcelona

Xavi currently has Bellerin and Roberto as options he can play down the right-hand side of Barcelona's defense. The Spaniard, however, has also preferred to play centre-backs such as Ronaldo Araujo and Joules Kounde in that position in the past couple of months.

Bellerin was out with a muscle injury for the La Liga clash against RCD Mallorca on October 1. Speaking before the game, Xavi talked about which players he can play down the right flank. He said (h/t BarcaBlaugranes):

"We have various options [at right-back]. We’ll see how Sergi is. We have also some central defenders that can play in those positions or left-backs. We will see what options we have and base our decisions on that."

Roberto could not make the starting XI due to fitness issues but came on as a substitute in the last 10 minutes, with his team going on to win 1-0. Instead, Xavi started with 18-year-old left-back Alejandro Balde ai right-back.

It remains to be seen if he will stick with that decision when Barcelona take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League away from home on October 4 (Tuesday).

