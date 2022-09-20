"So this is why Denzel Dumfries decided to stay" - Fabrizio Romano makes confident claim on why Inter full-back turned down Manchester United and Chelsea

Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries reportedly turned down the chance to join Chelsea and Manchester United this summer due to the upcoming FIFA World Cup in November.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Netherlands international wanted to play regularly at club level to make manager Louis van Gaal's 26-man squad for Qatar. Had he joined United, Dumfries could have had competition from top players in that position.

Manchester United have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to play down the right flank while Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta can play in that position for the Blues. Speaking to Mark Goldbridge on the United Stand, Romano claimed that Dumfries could leave Inter in 2023. He said:

"With Dumfries [leaving Inter], I would keep the situation open not just for January but for next summer. Why? because it's true that this summer Man United were interested and also Chelsea because at one point, Chelsea were in conversations with Inter for [Milan] Skriniar, for Dumfries, and before, for Romelu Lukaku."

He continued:

"But both Man United and Chelsea received the same answer. The player was not 100% convinced to move because of the World Cup. Again, what happened with [Jurrien] Timber, what happened with [Cody] Gakpo, and in this case with Dumfries is, 'I go to Man United or I go to Chelsea and I have some competition from top players. At Inter I'm a regular starter.' Because Dumfries at Inter is untouchable."

Romano concluded:

"But moving to the Premier League, for three-four months, maybe you are not playing a starter. It could mean you mean you have a problem for the World Cup. So this is why Denzel Dumfries decided to stay and Inter always wanted more than €25-30 million to sell Denzel Dumfries."

Dumfries joined Inter Milan from PSV Eindhoven last summer and signed a four-year deal. The Dutchman has played nine times under manager Simone Inzaghi across competitions this season and has two goals and one assist to his name.

Chelsea and Manchester United among clubs eyeing Premier League record-breaker

TheSecretScout @TheSecretScout_ Big months ahead. As Man United, Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea look to sign Ethan Nwaneri



Will this help Arsenal chances. Only time will tell Big months ahead. As Man United, Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea look to sign Ethan NwaneriWill this help Arsenal chances. Only time will tell https://t.co/YZLPNLB9fK

Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came off the bench in Arsenal's 3-0 win against Brentford on Sunday (September 18).

At the age of 15 years and 181 days, Nwaneri broke the record previously held by Harvey Elliott for Fulham (16 years and 30 days). According to TheSecretScout on Twitter, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are interested in signing the teenage midfielder.

The Englishman is yet to sign a professional contract at the Emirates, as the Gunners can only offer him such a deal when he turns 17. He is also the first player born in 2007 to play in the Premier League.

