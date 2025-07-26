“I don’t think Lionel Messi cares as much as me” - Former Premier League star suggests Messi deserved MLS suspension

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has backed the MLS's decision to suspend Lionel Messi for one game. The Argentinean maestro and Jordi Alba were selected in the MLS All-Star team for the highly anticipated tie against Liga MX All Stars, but opted not to take part in the game.

MLS rules stated that any player not participating in the tie without a valid medical reason will face a one-game suspension. La Pulga and Alba have subsequently been suspended for Inter Miami's tie against Cincinnati on Saturday, July 26, causing an outrage from fans and pundits.

However, speaking on ESPN FC, Hislop insisted that it was the correct decision.

“I don’t think Lionel Messi cares as much as me If I’m being honest. But here’s the thing, from Don Garber’s statement, if this is a long-standing policy, then it has to apply to everybody else including Lionel Messi. But here’s the issue with it, who does this really impact in terms of that one-game suspension?" said Hislop.

He continued:

"And the answer to that is, I don’t know which game it’s going to be, but if it’s an away game, whoever that team is will see a significant drop in expected attendance. That is who it’s going to impact."

Hislop went on to add that the suspension won't affect Inter Miami, and backed them to make the MLS playoffs this season.

“It doesn’t bother Lionel Messi, it doesn’t bother Jordi Alba, it doesn’t bother Javier Mascherano. We are talking about an Inter Miami team that are currently sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference, they have three games in hand on Cincinnati, who are at the top and are only just seven points ahead of them," said Hislop.

He continued:

"Inter Miami are going to make the playoffs. Messi and Alba missing one game is not going to impact Inter Miami’s chances of reaching the playoffs. It is not going to impact anything Inter Miami related, unless it’s a home game. But even then, you have season ticket holders.”

MLS All-Stars beat Liga MX All Stars 3-1 on Thursday, July 24.

How does Lionel Messi feel about the one-match suspension?

Lionel Messi is unhappy with the one-game suspension, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has revealed. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered 24 goals and set up eight more from 29 games for the Herons this season.

Speaking following the MLS's decision to suspend La Pulga, Mas expressed concern about the long-term impact of the move.

“Leo Messi is very upset. I hope it doesn’t have a long-term impact. Will it have an impact on Messi’s perception of the league and it’s rules? Without a doubt," said Mas.

The Argentinean maestro's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year and he is yet to agree to an extension.

