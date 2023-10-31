“I don’t think the people of Paris really want to see me” - Lionel Messi makes honest admission on presenting Ballon d'Or at Parc des Princes 

Lionel Messi responded honestly when asked if he would present his eighth Ballon d'Or title at the home of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Parc des Princes.

Messi was awarded the aforementioned title on Monday (October 30) ahead of Manchester City's Erling Haaland and former teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The World Cup winner decided to join PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, after which he managed 32 goals and 35 assists for the Ligue 1 side from 75 appearances. His relationship with the Parisian club's fans turned sour due to the former's performances towards the end of his PSG career.

It was further aggravated after Messi received a two-week suspension for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia just before his exit. With some calling for the Argentina skipper's exit, he eventually departed the club this summer and joined MLS outfit Inter Miami.

Responding to a question about presenting the Ballon d'Or in front of the people of Paris, Messi said (via All About Argentina):

"Presenting the Ballon d'Or at the Parc des Princes? I don't think the people of Paris really want to see me presenting the Ballon d'Or."

Messi won Ligue 1 twice but could not help PSG to the UEFA Champions League trophy during his stay in France. Although time may have healed his bond with his former side's supporters, it seems as though the 36-year-old isn't quite ready to face them.

Lionel Messi claims Erling Haaland deserved 2023 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi honestly admitted that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland deserved to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or as much as he did. The Cityzens number nine enjoyed an incredible debut season with Manchester City following his arrival in the summer of 2022.

He bagged an incredible 52 goals throughout the 2022/23 season, helping his side win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup. Speaking about the Norway international, Messi said after winning the award (via Goal):

"Erling deserved it very much too, he has won the Premier League, and Champions League while being the top scorer of everything. This award could have been yours today too. I’m sure in the next years you will win it."

Messi further claimed that former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe would also manage to win the award someday. The pair shared the pitch 67 times, managing 34 joint goal contributions.