"I don’t think we are in a position" - Jurgen Klopp makes 'big mouth' Liverpool claims ahead of Real Madrid clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that the team will not become overconfident despite their recent success against Everton and Newcastle United, ahead of their Real Madrid clash in the Champions League.

Liverpool secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday, 18 February, moving them to within six points of their fourth-placed opponents with a game in hand. This was Liverpool's third away Premier League victory this season and was a significant win for the team after their disappointing start to the season. However, Klopp was quick to temper any sense of complacency.

Speaking to the press after the 2-0 win in the Premier League, Klopp said:

“Massive, massive, massive, massive. I don’t think we are in a position where we can have a big mouth and say we are here.'

“We go again. It is obvious we are in a better place than a couple of weeks ago but there are still places for improvement and we have to show consistency."

The Reds have struggled this season, particularly away from home. However, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker impressing in goal, Liverpool secured back-to-back clean sheets in the top flight for the first time since October.

Liverpool's next challenge is daunting as they face Real Madrid in their Champions League knockout match on Tuesday, February 21. The German manager also discussed their upcoming clash against a highly potent Spanish side.

Emphasizing on recovering from the game and preparing for the UCL clash, Klopp further added:

''Next game we have Real Madrid. A different competition and nothing to do with the game today. We have to recover and go for that, and after that it’s Crystal Palace. Palace is a tough place to go as well. We have to keep going. When you are in the position we are in, there is no alternative to consistency to get out of it. Performance-wise, a lot of good stuff. But there are areas we can improve.”

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez faces race against time to recover for Real Madrid clash as shoulder injury lingers - Report

Darwin Nunez could miss Tuesday's crucial Champions League clash with Real Madrid at Anfield as he is a doubt due to a shoulder injury, as per The Athletic. He sustained a shoulder injury during the weekend's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.

Nunez was substituted in the match's second half after landing heavily on his shoulder. The striker, who scored Liverpool's opening goal in their 2-0 win, is set to undergo further assessment via a scan to determine the extent of the damage.

The Merseyside club will hope that the injury is not too severe as they seek to take revenge against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

