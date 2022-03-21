"I don’t think it is a pure joy to play us" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp comments on facing Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final

Liverpool are scheduled to face Manchester City twice in less than a week next month after the two sides were drawn to play each other in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 16th, and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp believes that neither side will be pleased about it.

While Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the previous round, Manchester City beat Southampton 4-1 to set up the impending tie. With a place in the FA Cup final on the line, the semi-final clash is set to be a mouth-watering one.

However, the two sides are also set to clash in the Premier League on April 10th, in what could prove to be a title-deciding match as only a solitary point currently separates the two clubs.

Sharing his thoughts on facing Manchester City twice in such a short span of time, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that although it may be inevitable, neither side will be too happy about it. As per the Daily Mail, Klopp said:

"City don’t like it too much, we don’t like that too much. But the closer it gets to the end, the more likely that you will face City. If you don’t face them earlier, you will face them in any kind of semi-final or final.

"That’s normal. The same with Chelsea, pretty much. You don’t want to play against them every week because they are really strong as well.

"I don’t think it is a pure joy to play us and that’s what we should not forget."

He continued:

"Now we know, the further you go in every cup competition, the more likely it is that you will face City at one point, and they will face us at one point. I don’t think we are the dream draw for anybody, but it will be a tough one and we have to make sure it will be tough for City as well."

"There are a lot of games to play before then — Benfica, City, Benfica (again), City (again), Manchester United and Everton."

Liverpool eye historic quadruple

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Having already won the Carabao Cup, success against Manchester City in both the scheduled ties could give the Reds an excellent chance of winning the FA Cup and the Premier League as well.

As for the UEFA Champions League, Klopp's men are scheduled to face Benfica in the quarter-finals and not many would bet against them progressing to the next round.

With one piece of silverware in the bag and three more in sight, Liverpool will look to go all guns blazing in their ultimate bid for glory.

