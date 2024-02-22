"I don’t think so" - Arsene Wenger gives Jurgen Klopp strong advise as Liverpool hunt for next manager

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that Jurgen Klopp shouldn't have a say in Liverpool's hunt for a new manager.

Klopp has announced that he will leave the Reds at the end of the season, bringing an end to a nine-year illustrious stint. The club hierarchy are understandably on the hunt for a new manager to take over from the German.

The Merseysiders also don't have a sporting director at this point, with Jorge Schmadtke leaving at the end of the January transfer window. Hence, Klopp was recently asked if he will have any say in the club's new manager and he answered (via Metro):

“The last thing they need is advice from the old man!”

Arsene Wenger was recently asked his thoughts on whether Klopp should help Liverpool look for a new manager. He replied:

"No, no. I don’t think so, unless he becomes officially appointed by Liverpool as an advisor.

"But you do your job and you let other people do their job. I think organisations work well when that is the case. Everybody does what they are responsible for and need to know when it doesn’t work who to speak to."

Klopp joined the Reds in 2015 and has won every trophy available with them. Aside from the trophies as well, the German manager has helped develop a culture at the club and helped unite the fanbase over the years. Filling in his shoes will certainly be a big task.

Lothar Matthaus urges Xabi Alonso to pick Bayern Munich over Liverpool

The Merseysiders aren't the only elite club that will be without a manager in the summer. Thomas Tuchel and Xavi Hernandez are also set to leave Bayern Munich and Barcelona respectively. Among the trio, Liverpool and Bayern have been heavily linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso.

The Bavarians' legend Lothar Matthaus believes a move to the Allianz Arena will be 'more rewarding' for the Spanish manager. He said on BILD:

"It’s normal that you have to be interested in Xabi Alonso. If they didn’t take care of him, they would make the next mistake.

"The task in Munich would be more rewarding than that in Liverpool to become the successor to the revered Jurgen Klopp."

Alonso has played for both sides during his playing days before retiring and taking up management.

He has helped Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga table this season after 22 games. They are unbeaten across competitions and are eight points above Bayern in the league table.