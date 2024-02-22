"Would be more rewarding" - Germany legend sends advise to Xabi Alonso amid interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Lothar Matthaus believes manager Xabi Alonso should join the Bavarians over Liverpool in the summer.

Alonso has been brilliant this season in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, who are unbeaten across competitions. They sit atop the Bundesliga table after 22 games, eight points above Bayern and have been playing some excellent football. Hence, Alonso has garnered attention from multiple clubs for a potential move in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season following a disappointing campaign so far. Jurgen Klopp has also announced that he will leave Liverpool in the summer. Alonso, who played for both clubs, has been linked with a move to both sides.

Matthaus reckons Alonso should join Bayern, as he said (via Metro):

"It’s normal that you have to be interested in Xabi Alonso. If they didn’t take care of him, they would make the next mistake.

"The task in Munich would be more rewarding than that in Liverpool to become the successor to the revered Jurgen Klopp."

Matthaus also shared his thoughts on Bayern Munich and Tuchel deciding to part ways in the summer, saying:

"It’s a sensible decision for both of them. This was probably the most sensible conversation that has ever taken place between the two sides.

"There are no more excuses. Both sides can live with the decision and no one loses face. An earlier or premature separation is not ruled out by the current decision.

"One hopes for a positive effect. If that doesn’t happen, you can always separate immediately. The team is now responsible."

Alonso's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires in 2026.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool's 2023-24 campaign so far

Both clubs have had a contrasting 2023-24 season so far. Bayern Munich began their campaign with a defeat against RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup. They were also eliminated from the second round of the DFB-Pokal by third-tier club FC Saarbrucken.

The Bavarians are trailing Bayer Leverkusen by eight points in the Bundesliga title race. They are also 1-0 down in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Lazio after the first leg.

Liverpool, meanwhile, sit atop the Premier League table and are four points above Manchester City, who have a game in hand. They are set to face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, February 25.

The Red have also reached the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 and will face Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.