“I don’t think so” - William Gallas snubs Manchester United as he predicts top four in the Premier League next season 

William Gallas picks his top-four.
Modified Jul 08, 2022 09:09 PM IST

Former Premier League defender William Gallas has snubbed Manchester United as he predicts the top four for the upcoming Premier League season.

The former France international, who played for Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, has tipped Spurs to create plenty of problems this season. The Frenchman has claimed that Spurs will have a strong season this time out under the stewardship of Antonio Conte.

In his predictions, Gallas picked Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool to definitely finish inside the top four. He claimed that the final spot will be contested between two of his former clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Gallas told The Daily Metro:

"I think they can cause trouble to the big clubs. They will cause problems as they will be very strong this season, especially with the mentality of Antonio Conte. So City, Chelsea, Liverpool definitely. Then the same problem, Arsenal or Tottenham, I don’t know."
When asked about Manchester United's chances of a top-four finish, the Frenchman made it pretty clear that he does not fancy the Red Devils at all. He said:

”Manchester United? I don’t think so, no."

Manchester United have plenty of work to do if they have to achieve a Champions League spot next season

Erik ten Hag has a monumental task on his hands if he is to lead Manchester United to a Champions League spot next season. The Red Devils finished 13 points behind fourth-placed Spurs last season, with Arsenal finishing 11 points ahead of them to claim the fifth spot.

Both North London clubs have strengthened significantly over the summer while Erik ten Hag's side have had an underwhelming start to the transfer window. Manchester United have only made one addition to their squad so far in the form of Tyrell Malacia from Dutch side Feyenoord.

Spurs, on the other hand, have already made four signings in the form of Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Richarlison.

As per The Telegraph, they are close to signing Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence. Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet also looks set for a loan spell at the north London club, as reported by The Evening Standard.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have signed Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Gabriel Jesus so far.

If the Red Devils have to be successful in the upcoming campaign, they must make the most out of the next few weeks to bolster their squad.

