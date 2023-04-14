"I don’t think they’ve got that spirit and unity" - Roy Keane claims Chelsea have no chance of winning UCL or finishing in PL Top 4

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has written off Chelsea's chances of winning the UEFA Champions League or finishing in the Premier League top four.

It has been a miserable season for the Blues as they have struggled for form. They sit 11th in the Premier League and 17 points off the top four. The west Londoners also have an uphill battle to remain in the Champions League. They suffered a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the first-leg of their quarterfinal on Wednesday (April 13).

Keane doesn't expect Chelsea to stage a memorable comeback in the second-leg at Stamford Bridge on April 18. The Irishman also predicts the Blues to miss out on the top four. He said on The Overlap Live Tour:

"I can't see Chelsea winning the Champions League. Chelsea know that they’ve got some excellent players, but there is something missing at the moment.

The Blues have spent over £600 million since Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali became co-owners in May 2022. However, this has only complicated matters with former boss Graham Potter struggling to get to grips with his extensive squad. Keane has been particularly unimpressed by the side's lack of spirit:

"Even the last couple of performances, not finding a way to win - I look at the personality of the team and stats would be positive in terms of possession and chances, but they haven’t got that nastiness that the Chelsea teams have had over the last few years."

Keane concluded by insisting that he doesn't see them winning the Champions League or sealing a top-four finish:

"You need a bit of luck in the game, but do I see Chelsea going on to win the Champions League or getting top four? I can’t see it."

Frank Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge to replace Potter as caretaker boss on April 6. He has been unable to galvanize his dejected Blues side. He has overseen a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league and a 2-0 loss to Madrid in the Champions League.

Chelsea's record signing Enzo Fernandez wants to be a leader

Enzo Fernandez is keen to become a leader.

Enzo Fernandez's seamless adaption to life in the Premier League has been a minor positive in a disappointing season for the Blues. The Argentine midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge from Benfica in January for £106.8 million.

This was a British transfer record for a player coming off the back of winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina last December. Fernandez impressed in Qatar and at the young age of 22, he envisions becoming a leader in the future.

Fernandez said ahead of his side's 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday (via Mirror):

“I always dreamed to be a leader because, when I started, I always wanted to be an example. To be defined like that so young makes me really proud. I always give my best and try to be an example for everyone.”

The Argentine is yet to be handed the armband at any of the clubs he has played for. However, the midfielder has many years ahead of him to try and become Chelsea's leader.

Poll : 0 votes