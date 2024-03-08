"I don’t think we’ll ever see anything like it" - Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool didn't break PL records in 2019-20 due to one key reason

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has opened up on the reason why the Reds didn't break a few Premier League records in their title-winning 2019-20 season.

The Reds ended a three-decade drought for the league title by snapping the two-year reign of Manchester City with a fabulous campaign. Jurgen Klopp's side were on course to beat City's PL records of points scored and goals scored.

After 29 games, they had won a staggering 27, as they blazed a trail atop the English top flight when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the season's suspension. On its resumption, the Reds struggled to recapture the same momentum, winning five of their remaining nine games, losing twice.

While they finished just a point short of City's 100-point record set in 2015-16, they fell 21 short of the Cityzens' goal mark (106) set in the same campaign. Reflecting on the Reds' missed chances of breaking City's scoring and points records,

Alexander-Arnold told FourFourTwo magazine:

“If it wasn’t for COVID, we’d have broken every record out there, in terms of number of points won and goals scored, but it wasn’t meant to be. The way we played, and how incredible we were that season was … I don’t think we’ll ever see anything like it again.

"How far we got without really dropping any points is something I’m sure not many teams will ever go on to achieve.”

Alexander-Arnold contributed four goals and 13 assists, playing all 38 games, in that victorious campaign.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a fabulous campaign. The Premier League leaders are alive in two other competitions, having won the EFL Cup for their title of the season.

After 27 games, Jurgen Klopp's side lead Manchester City (62) by a solitary point ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at Anfield on Sunday (March 10). The reverse fixture at the Etihad had ended 1-1, with Erling Haaland scoring for City and Alexander-Arnold responding for the Reds.

In manager Klopp's final season in charge, the Reds are looking to clinch an unprecedented quadruple. They are coming off a thumping 5-1 midweek win at Sparta Praha in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg.