"I don't think we've hit the heights of where we could be" – Chelsea star insists Premier League leaders have room to improve

Mason Mount has urged his Chelsea teammates to concentrate and get maximum points from the coming games. The youngster wants the team to do their best as they are set for a round of tricky fixtures.

In the coming weeks, Chelsea face clubs from the mid and the lower end of the Premier League table and know that they need to keep winning to stay on top.

However, they will be without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, as the strikers got injured last night against Malmo.

Chelsea are sitting on top of the Premier League table right now and know that everyone has their eyes set on them.

The Blues are the team to beat and Mason Mount wants his side to rise to the occasion. Speaking to the media after the 4-0 win over Malmo, he said:

"It's obviously an opportunity [to collect points], but if you look at the games coming up, they are going to be just as tough as what we've had already this season. They are teams that fight and give everything, it's going to tough games, every games a tough game, so if you look at how we've played and where we are in the league at the moment, it's a massive positive.

"I don't think we've hit the heights of where we could be. We've still got gears to go, we're always working hard on that, and hopefully over the next couple of games we can get the three points and still be high up in the league."

Mason Mount on Chelsea injury worries

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner came off with injuries in the first half against Malmo on Wednesday night. The Chelsea duo are now expected to miss the next few games, and Mount was asked to comment on it.

He said:

"The way we started the game, Rom came off when we went 2-0 up, so the way we started the game was on the front foot and they done brilliant.

"Then to then have Kai and Cal to come on and do the same role and be ready to go when called upon. We're in a good position and hopefully they'll be ready for the next game."

Chelsea face Norwich City this weekend in the Premier League before taking on Southampton in the EFL Cup.

