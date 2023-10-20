"I don’t think there will be much in this" - Harry Redknapp makes score prediction for Chelsea v Arsenal

Harry Redknapp has backed Arsenal to beat Chelsea this weekend but has acknowledged the strong squad Mauricio Pochettino has at his disposal.

The two London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge tomorrow (October 21). The Gunners are in stellar form, unbeaten with six wins in eight league games. Mikel Arteta's side sit second in the league, level on points with first-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Pochettino's Blues have started bouncing back from a dismal start to the campaign. They beat Burnley 4-1 last time out but are down in 11th in the league standings.

Redknapp thinks Chelsea are turning a corner and alluded to the form of Raheem Sterling who has bagged three goals and one assist in eight league games. The former Tottenham manager said (via football.london):

"I’m seeing signs of life from Chelsea; Raheem Sterling has been absolutely brilliant in recent weeks. It’s easy to forget just how many good players are in this squad, if Poch can figure out a lineup and keep those lads happy, they’ll climb right back up the table."

Redknapp touched on Arsenal's strong showing so far this season. He praised Arteta's men for their 1-0 victory over reigning champions Manchester City:

"That Arsenal winner over City was a massive moment in the season. Arteta will have to make sure his side don’t get carried away though, there’s a long, long way to go in the season. He’s put together a really good squad though, when you’re able to bring on a lad like Martinelli off the bench that says it all."

Redknapp reckons it'll be close between the two London rivals but expects the Gunners to prevail:

"I don’t think there will be much in this. I’m going for the Arsenal though, 2-1.”

The Gunners won both home and away last season and are touted as slight favorites heading into the game at the Bridge. Arteta's men are eyeing another title challenge while Pochettino's side looks likely to be targeting a top-four finish.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirms Bukayo Saka wants to face Chelsea but his availability is uncertain

Bukayo Saka could be fit to face the Blues.

Bukayo Saka sat out the north Londoners' impressive win against City on October 8. The Gunners superstar also missed England's recent internationals against Australia and Italy.

The 22-year-old has been nursing a thigh problem but could be back to face Chelsea. Arteta insists he wants to take part in the clash at Stamford Bridge but a decision will come late (via The Daily Mail):

"He has been working so hard to be fit for this game and let’s see where he is at today. He had a couple of days off that he needed as well, but the rest [of the international break] has not been rest for him because he needed to do the treatment and train, and get ready to be available against Chelsea."

Saka has been superb this season, bagging five goals and as many assists in 10 games across competitions. He holds a good record against the west London giants, managing two goals and one assist in eight games.