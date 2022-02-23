"I don’t think there will be much between these two" - Michael Owen gives his prediction for Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid 

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has given his prediction for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils will face Los Rojiblancos at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture.

In his column for BetVictor, Owen predicted a narrow victory for Atletico Madrid. He wrote:

“This is an interesting one. Atletico have had a strange season and have underperformed. Defensively, they’ve had lots of issues, which is unheard of for a Diego Simeone side. I would never rule them out in these big games though, particularly at home, and I know Simeone will have his side really up for this one."

The 42-year-old added:

“As for United, they got the win at Leeds at the weekend but again, there’s issues at the back. In these high-intensity matches, are United physically good enough against the top sides? I have my doubts."

Owen also believes Luis Suarez will score against the Red Devils. He wrote:

“I can see Atletico edging this, and I wouldn’t be shocked if Luis Suarez got a goal. I don’t think there will be much between these two in both games, but I can see Atletico taking a narrow lead to Manchester.”

The two sides will be facing each other for the first time in 30 years. Atletico Madrid ended up winning their previous clash in the 1991-92 European Winners' Cup.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid struggling domestically this season

While both teams have made it to the Round of 16 in the Champions League, their journeys have been far from pretty in their respective domestic leagues.

Atletico Madrid won La Liga last season but are now fighting for fourth spot. They currently sit in fifth position, level on points with fourth-placed Barcelona, who have played a game less. Los Rojiblancos come into Wednesday's Champions League fixture on the back of a comprehensive 3-0 win over Osasuna in the league.

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish 🏼

Three very important points!

Let's keep going! 🤍 FT in Pamplona!!!!Three very important points!Let's keep going! FT in Pamplona!!!! 👊🏼Three very important points! ➕3️⃣Let's keep going! ❤️🤍 https://t.co/JCHKBrNTBC

Manchester United, meanwhile, finished second in the Premier League last season. They brought in Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo last summer as they looked to compete for the title. However, they are also fighting for a top-four spot in the league.

The Red Devils currently sit in fourth position on the standings. However, they have played more games than Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, their main competitors for the spot.

Manchester United come into Wednesday's Champions League fixture on the back of a 4-2 win over Leeds United in the Premier League.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh