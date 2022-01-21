“I don’t think it will be possible” – Geremi explains why Kylian Mbappe might snub Real Madrid and stay at PSG next season

Former Chelsea star Geremi believes Kylian Mbappe will remain at PSG and not move to Real Madrid this summer. He added that the Frenchman would be interested in playing with the 'biggest footballers in the world' and that will happen at the Ligue 1 side.

Los Blancos are looking to lure Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Spanish side made two large bids for Mbappe last summer but PSG refused to sell him despite the striker having less than a year left on his contract.

Paris Saint-Germain are yet to strike a deal with Mbappe and the Frenchman is expected to join Real Madrid for free in the summer. However, Geremi believes that will not be the case and the striker will stay at the Ligue1 side. He told the Express:

"My personal view is that, for me, I don't think it will be possible. I remember Mbappe at the beginning saying 'my wish is to play with the biggest footballer in the world'. Now, when you look at the squad of Paris Saint-Germain he has it there!"

"I don't think he will move when he has all of the best players in the world and go to another big club. Because when you move from one club to another club it's like starting another challenge."

"He's already settled, he's one of the best players in Paris Saint-Germain. So I think he's started to become one of the leaders in the dressing room, one of the best players in the dressing room. For me, I would like him to go to Madrid because I played for Real Madrid. But, as a player when I look at how he would think, I don't think it would be possible. I think he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain."

PSG star Kylian Mbappe wants Real Madrid move

While Geremi believes Kylian Mbappe will remain at PSG, that does not seem to be the case.

The Frenchman has already confirmed he wanted to join Los Blancos last summer and has informed the Ligue 1 side about his decision. However, the French side refused to sell their prized asset as they wanted to win the Champions League this season.

