“I don’t understand where all this Arsenal talk has come from” - Jamie Carragher names club Alexander Isak is likely to join instead of Gunners

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool are better-placed to sign Alexander Isak than Arsenal. He said that the Gunners' potentially signing the Swedish striker is unrealistic.

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with a number of strikers since 2023 as they look to strengthen their attack. They've been linked with Dusan Vlahovic, Ollie Watkins, Benjamin Sesko, and more. However, their most prominent link has been to Isak. The Swede has been excellent for Newcastle United and has garnered plenty of attention.

Carragher, however, believes Isak moving to the Emirates Stadium is unlikely. He said on The Overlap (via Football365):

Trending

“There’s a lot of talk about Isak. There’s almost like this feeling of Arsenal are going to sign him or Arsenal need to sign him. Are you looking at it as an Arsenal fan and thinking that’s realistic that you can go and buy Isak from Newcastle? He’s got like three or four years on his contract."

Carragher said that Liverpool also need a centre-forward and could sign Isak. He added:

“The reason I say that is because I think Liverpool are desperate for a centre-forward if I’m being totally honest. There’s no talk about Liverpool getting Isak. I don’t understand where all this Arsenal talk (has come from)."

“Liverpool need one as well and If Liverpool win the league, if he was to go, surely you would pick the team that won the league.”

Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022 and has since scored 54 goals and provided nine assists in 95 games for them.

Alan Shearer praises Arsenal target Alexander Isak, who shares his ambition

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer recently explained what he liked the most about Alexander Isak. He pointed out the striker's desire to improve, saying (via Football365):

“What I really liked from talking to him is that you can tell he is still looking for ways to improve his game at the age of 25. You can see how much he is loving life at Newcastle and also understand why he keeps getting better and better as a player.”

Isak also expressed his ambition to improve, telling Shearer:

“My ambition has always been to be good at everything. I’ve certainly developed the No 9 type of player where I’m good in the box. I’ve scored a few headers this season as well. I want to be a threat in every way.”

Isak, 25, has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 28 games across competitions this season. He is only behind Mohamed Salah (21) and Erling Haaland (19) in the Premier League Golden Boot race with 17 goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback