"I don’t understand why that happens" - Pochettino responds when asked about Chelsea fans booing 29-year-old Blues star

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that he does not understand why the club's fans boo Raheem Sterling.

Sterling, 29, has been on the receiving end of boos from the Blues faithful on multiple occasions since his arrival. It happened during Frank Lampard's interim reign last season and last month following his team's 4-1 Premier League home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The most recent instance came in their midweek FA Cup fifth-round win over Leeds United, when a section of fans jeered him after he was substituted in the second half. While he did not score in that 3-2 win, he notably assisted Mykhalyo Mudryk's 37th-minute strike.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's league fixture at Brentford on Saturday, March 2, Pochettino emphasized on Sterling's commitment to the club. He said when questioned about fans booing the former Manchester City man (as quoted by @FabrizioRomano on X):

"Someone told me but I didn’t hear it. I have only been here nine months, I don’t understand why that happens...

"He is fully committed to Chelsea, he's at 99 per cent of training sessions. Always training and always available."

Sterling has struggled for consistency at Stamford Bridge since arriving from City in the summer of 2022 for a reported £47.5 million (via Sky Sports).

Having notched up 131 goals and 95 assists in 339 appearances for the Citizens, expectations were high for the Englishman. However, he has recorded just 17 goals and 13 assists in 71 matches for the Blues.

It's worth noting, though, that Sterling has improved this season, recording eight goals and nine assists in 33 matches across competitions.

Pochettino praised him for the same earlier this week, saying (as quoted by the Mirror):

"I think [Raheem] is doing really well. The good thing is whether he plays or doesn't play, he is always positive and helpful.

"That is the most important thing for an experienced player like him given this project where we have young players. He is adding to the team goals and good performance, but also helping when he needs to wait, such as in the last two games."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank praises Raheem Sterling ahead of Chelsea clash

Mauricio Pochettino wasn't the only manager to praise Raheem Sterling this week. Brentford manager Thomas Frank marked out the winger as one of Chelsea's key players ahead of the two teams' clash on Saturday.

Frank said (as quoted by the same Mirror article):

"Raheem Sterling is probably in his best age and is getting back to his high level. He has been the most dangerous player for Chelsea this season."

Sterling is notably yet to score in four matches against Brentford, but has recorded an assist, and has beaten them only once in his career (two losses).

