“I don’t want to bet against these guys” - American broadcaster explains why Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi will play 2026 World Cup

Fox Sports broadcaster Stuart Holden is of the opinion that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This comes as a rather bold statement with Ronaldo now aged 39, and his Argentine rival 36. However, the pair are still active in international football, with the former Manchester United striker gearing up for Euro 2024 with Portugal.

Meanwhile, Messi is also going through his country's preparations ahead of this summer's Copa America. Claiming that it would be hard to bet against them, Holden told Fox News Digital (via MARCA):

"I don't want to bet against these guys. Staying healthy and performing at a high level is crucial. Their ability to perform under pressure is astonishing."

Messi did perform under pressure and delivered his country the FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar. He starred in the final of the competition, bagging two goals as Argentina edged France 4-2 on penalties after playing out a 3-3 draw.

The Barcelona legend was awarded the Golden Ball for being the tournament's best player, where he bagged seven goals and three assists. Messi has represented the South American nation on 181 occasions across competitions, bagging 106 goals.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has also been successful with Portugal, winning the European Championships in 2016. Overall, he's made 207 appearances across competitions for his country, bagging 130 goals.

Will Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo participate in club football beyond 2025?

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

A worrying factor for fans who wish to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the length of their current club contracts. The ex-Juventus man, who currently represents Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, is tied down with the side till the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, Messi plays for MLS outfit Inter Miami, with whom he's contracted till December 2025. If both players do not choose to extend their contracts or move elsewhere, their participation in the 2026 World Cup is unlikely.

However, the pair continue to perform at a high level for their respective teams even today. The Portugal captain has scored 44 goals and bagged 13 assists in 45 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr this campaign.

On the other hand, Messi has played 15 matches across competitions for the Herons so far in the season, bagging 14 goals and 11 assists. Therefore, the possibility of the pair extending their club careers beyond 2025 is on the cards.