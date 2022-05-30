“I don’t want to continue” – Lewandowski announces his ‘era at Bayern Munich is over’ amid Barcelona interest

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski has admitted that he is set to leave the club, with Spanish giants Barcelona reportedly interested in signing him this summer.

Speaking to SPORT, Lewandowski was asked about his future at Bayern Munich and whether he is confident a deal can be struck with Barcelona. The Polish hitman made no fuss about his answer. He said:

"It's a big question if I'm optimistic about my move to Barça. I don't like being in this situation. What is certain at the moment is that my era at Bayern is over. I don't see any chance of continuing my career at this club . Let's see what we can do in the next two weeks, I don't want to continue and I would like to focus on Poland. After the Nations League we will have time to talk about the situation, but I don't see any possibility of continuing at Bayern anymore."

The striker's contract at the German club expires in 2023, but Lewandowski hopes that Bayern Munich honour his wishes and allow him to leave this summer. He said:

"I hope that they don't keep me just because they can."

He ended the interview with a straighforward statement:

"My era at Bayern is over."

Lewandowski has been at Bayern Munich for eight season, during which he has scored 344 goals in 374 games across all competitions. The Pole will surely be missed by Bavarian club.

"It won’t be easy" - Barcelona manager Xavi on trying to sign Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

Lewandowski in action for Bayern

Last week Barcelona manager Xavi was asked about the possiblity of signing Lewandowski in the summer. The Blaugrana has been linked with a move for the striker over the past few months, with the Spaniard keen on bringing in the Pole to lead his frontline.

Xavi admitted that Barcelona had begun negotiations, but will face some obstacles before getting the deal over the line. He said:

"Lewandowski? He’s one of the options, one of the possibilities. There are negotiations, he has one year of his contract left… it won’t be easy."

