“I don’t want to be him, I want to be myself” - Liverpool summer signing makes claim when asked about comparisons to Steven Gerrard

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has offered a confident response when asked about parallels drawn between him and Steven Gerrard. The Hungarian midfielder insisted that he was ready to make a similar impact as the Reds icon at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit signed Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig this summer for £60 million as part of a major midfield rebuild. Multiple mainstay midfielders left the club this summer, including Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, and Naby Keita.

The Reds have signed Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch to reinforce their options in the middle of the park. The Hungary international was given the No.8 shirt, once donned by the legendary Steven Gerrard, ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Naturally, this led to comparisons being drawn to the former England international who built a legacy at Anfield. When asked about it, Szoboszlai said in an interview with Football Focus (as per Liverpool's official website):

“I don’t want to be him, I want to be myself. But of course if they put a paper in front of me now and say you’re going to have the same impact or the same career here in Liverpool, I’m going to sign it directly!”

Szoboszlai has been impressive so far for Liverpool this term. The Hungarian midfielder has recorded two goals and as many assists in 17 appearances across competitions this season.

It remains to be seen whether he can emulate Gerrard's extensive and decorated career at the club.

"I believe they can get a result" - Pundit says Liverpool are 'real title contenders' ahead of Manchester City clash

Pundit Michael Brown has previewed Liverpool's Premier League clash against Manchester City on 25 November. He has backed the Merseyside outfit to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently second in the league standings after a great start to the 2023/24 campaign, losing just once so far (against Tottenham Hotspur). The Reds are just one point behind league leaders Manchester City, and a win in their upcoming encounter would seal a spot at the summit.

Brown believes the Merseyside outfit have the potential to secure all three points against Pep Guardiola's men and grab the hot seat in the title race. The pundit told BBC Sport:

"You have to look and say Liverpool are real title contenders this season and very close to Manchester City. I believe they can get a result. They've been unfortunate in a couple of their results, they've just chipped away nicely, getting the job done with nothing really special."

However, he added that he believes the Reds have issues in midfield that need to be resolved. Brown said:

"That midfield area still needs to improve, but how are they going to get on against this Manchester City team? That is the biggest test."