"I don’t want to move again now" - Barcelona star admits he wants Camp Nou stay even if he were to become a substitute again

Barcelona star Luuk de Jong has insisted that he is keen to stay at Camp Nou at least until the end of his loan deal, even though it could mean he would be relegated to the substitutes' bench.

The Catalans signed De Jong on a season-long loan deal from La Liga rivals Sevilla on last summer's transfer deadline. While the Dutchman was brought in as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, his arrival was not one that pleased Barcelona fans.

De Jong struggled to make a significant impact at Camp Nou, netting just one goal during the first half of the season. There have even been suggestions that Barcelona are prepared to cut short the 31-year-old's loan deal this month.

However, the Netherlands international has insisted that he does not want to leave the club before the end of the season. De Jong has also not given up hope of making his move to Camp Nou permanent, as he pointed out that Blaugrana are yet to decide whether to use their option to buy him or not. He told the Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad [via Voetbal Zone]:

“We have been here with the family for half a year, I don't want to move again now. And yes, even if I were to become a substitute again, I could still be of value. But the club have not yet made an official statement. We'll see. I am also still owned by Sevilla. My contract will run for one more year after this season.”

Barcelona have the option of making De Jong's loan deal permanent, but it remains to be seen if they will take up that option. Meanwhile, the centre-forward has a contract with Sevilla until the summer of 2023.

Can Luuk de Jong turn things around at Barcelona?

While Luuk de Jong could not impress significantly during the first half of the season, he is hopeful of turning things around at Camp Nou. The former PSV Eindhoven frontman has been in fine form for Xavi's side since the turn of the year.

De Jong has found the back of the net in each of the three matches he has played this month. The Dutchman will now be looking to build on the momentum and establish himself as a regular for Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign a new striker before the transfer window slams shut. They have been linked with a host of players, including Alvaro Morata.

