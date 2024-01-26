“I don’t want to see Liverpool bring in anyone else” - Liverpool fans name manager who should replace Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fans online reckon Xabi Alonso should be the club's new manager following the shocking news of Jurgen Klopp's impending departure.

Klopp made a shocking announcement on Friday (January 26) that he will leave Anfield at the end of the ongoing season. He said that he was burned out and had relayed his decision to the club's hierarchy earlier this season.

While the announcement brought about a shock in the football world, many fans are also looking ahead. Some Liverpool fans online believe Xabi Alonso, who has done a stellar job at Bayer Leverkusen so far, will be a perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

"Bring him home he is the only one I don’t want to see Liverpool bring in anyone else"

Xabi Alonso previously played for Liverpool for five years between 2004 and 2009, making 210 appearances and winning multiple trophies.

He has been excellent since being appointed as Bayer Leverkusen manager in October 2022. They are the only team to be still unbeaten in Europe's top five leagues and sit atop the Bundesliga, four points above Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp's announcement of his impending departure from Liverpool

In a shock to the majority of the football world, Jurgen Klopp announced that he will leave Anfield in the summer. Liverpool shared a video on their social media channels where the German explained his decision, saying:

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take."

Jurgen Klopp said that he's 'running out of energy' and needs to step away from the job a this point. He said:

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool back in 2015 after leaving Borussia Dortmund and has won every trophy available with the club. The Reds are alive in all four competitions this season as well and he will look to end with a flourish.