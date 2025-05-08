"I don’t want to see him next season", "Very spooky footballer" - Fans slam Manchester United star despite 4-1 win over Athletic Club

Fans have reacted to defender Victor Lindelof's performance in Manchester United's 4-1 home win over Athletic Club in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday (May 8).
Leading 3-0 from their first-leg win in Bilbao, United made a slow start in the return, as Athletic led 1-0 at half-time, thanks to Mikel Jauregizar's 31st-minute opener. However, the Red Devils hit back through Mason Mount (brace), Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund to complete a comprehensive 7-1 aggregate win.
Despite the resounding win, fans weren't happy with Lindelof's performance and would rather see him leave as a free agent this summer.
"Lindelof btw, I don't want to see him next season. Thank you for your service"
Another chimed in:
"On another note, can't waitttt till Lindelof leaves. What a veryyyy spooky footballer smh."
One fan wrote:
"Lindelof should not come back to this club after this match!!! Leny Yoro appreciation tweet"
There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:
"Victor Lindelof shouldn't be near the starting 11 in the Final"
Another wrote:
"Good that Lindelof is out. Can't wait for the season to end and don't wanna see him near Old Trafford anymore."
One fan posted:
"Lindelof is absolutely woeful."
The 30-year-old Lindelof - playing only his 22nd game of the season - is still without a goal contribution. Against Bilbao, the Swede played 81 minutes, made five clearances and two interceptions, but made an error leading to a shot. He also lost possession six times (as per Sofa Score).
Manchester United book all-English Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur
With their win over Athletic Club, Manchester United have booked an all-English UEFA Europa League final against fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on May 21 in Bilbao.
Earlier on Thursday, Spurs, leading Bodo/Glimt 3-1 from the first leg at home, won 2-0 away to complete a 5-1 aggregate win. It will be the sixth all-English European final, with the last one coming in 2021 when Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to win the UEFA Champions League.
The last all-English Europa League final was in 2019, with Chelsea beating Arsenal 4-1. It will be United's first all-English European final since beating the Blues on penalties in the 2008 Champions League final.
Meanwhile, Tottenham are into an all-English European final for the third time. After beating Wolves in the 1972 Europa League final (over two legs), they went down 2-0 to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final.