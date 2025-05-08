"I don’t want to see him next season", "Very spooky footballer" - Fans slam Manchester United star despite 4-1 win over Athletic Club

Fans have reacted to defender Victor Lindelof's performance in Manchester United's 4-1 home win over Athletic Club in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday (May 8).

Ad

Leading 3-0 from their first-leg win in Bilbao, United made a slow start in the return, as Athletic led 1-0 at half-time, thanks to Mikel Jauregizar's 31st-minute opener. However, the Red Devils hit back through Mason Mount (brace), Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund to complete a comprehensive 7-1 aggregate win.

Despite the resounding win, fans weren't happy with Lindelof's performance and would rather see him leave as a free agent this summer.

Ad

Trending

"Lindelof btw, I don't want to see him next season. Thank you for your service"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed in:

"On another note, can't waitttt till Lindelof leaves. What a veryyyy spooky footballer smh."

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan wrote:

"Lindelof should not come back to this club after this match!!! Leny Yoro appreciation tweet"

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"Victor Lindelof shouldn't be near the starting 11 in the Final"

Another wrote:

"Good that Lindelof is out. Can't wait for the season to end and don't wanna see him near Old Trafford anymore."

One fan posted:

"Lindelof is absolutely woeful."

The 30-year-old Lindelof - playing only his 22nd game of the season - is still without a goal contribution. Against Bilbao, the Swede played 81 minutes, made five clearances and two interceptions, but made an error leading to a shot. He also lost possession six times (as per Sofa Score).

Ad

Manchester United book all-English Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

With their win over Athletic Club, Manchester United have booked an all-English UEFA Europa League final against fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on May 21 in Bilbao.

Ad

Earlier on Thursday, Spurs, leading Bodo/Glimt 3-1 from the first leg at home, won 2-0 away to complete a 5-1 aggregate win. It will be the sixth all-English European final, with the last one coming in 2021 when Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to win the UEFA Champions League.

The last all-English Europa League final was in 2019, with Chelsea beating Arsenal 4-1. It will be United's first all-English European final since beating the Blues on penalties in the 2008 Champions League final.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are into an all-English European final for the third time. After beating Wolves in the 1972 Europa League final (over two legs), they went down 2-0 to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More