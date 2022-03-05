"I don’t want to sit around and be more tired" - Jurgen Klopp hints he could leave Liverpool at the end of current deal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he could leave the Merseyside giants at the end of his current deal. The German tactician is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2024.

However, the German also insisted that he will consider staying beyond his current deal if he feels that he has the energy for the challenge. The Reds boss signed a five-year deal in 2019 but has consistently stated that he would not remain at Anfield beyond that.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with West Ham United, the 54-year-old said as quoted by The Daily Mail,

"If I have the energy levels for it is important, I love what I do but there must be something else out there in the world apart from always thinking about very well-skilled, good looking, fantastically nice players! But I really don’t think about it."

"I’m full of energy but I have to make sure that is the case (in the future). I don’t want to sit around and be more tired and think, 'Wow! Why is everyone bothered about the things out there because I couldn’t care less?'"

Klopp initially planned to stay at Anfield for a total of seven years just like what he did at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund. However, the Reds winning the Champions League in 2019 and finishing just one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League made him sign an extension.

If the German mastermind remains in charge until June 2024, he will become the club’s longest-serving manager since Bob Paisley, who was in charge from 1974 to 1983.

The German has fulfilled his promise to the Liverpool fans turning them from 'doubters to believers'. Speaking on how his approach to the game, the 54-year-old said:

"I was 20 years nearly working in Germany but I never thought: “Oh my God! We are perfect, we should bring all that stuff to other countries!” No, just doing the right things, employing the right people in the right positions."

‘It doesn’t mean you win the title. It means you have the right people for the right job. That’s what we try and these people — a lot of them here at the moment — will be good. It will be fine whenever it will be after I leave. The plan is 2024, thank you very much."

Liverpool will find it difficult to replace Jurgen Klopp

Klopp is one of the best managers in the world right now, if not the absolute best. Replacing him will be a monumental task for the Reds when the German manager chooses to walk away.

Borussia Dortmund have had many managers at the club since Klopp's departure. However, none of these managers have been able to recreate what the now Liverpool boss achieved at the club.

Liverpool legend and now Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has been touted as the one to replace Klopp in the hot-seat. Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders is also said to be a contender for the job at Anfield.

