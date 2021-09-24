"I don’t wear the Barca shirt to finish second or third" - Gerard Pique tips Barcelona to compete for titles

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is adamant the Blaugrana can still fight for titles despite their shaky start to the season. The Spaniard made the remark following the club's goalless draw with Cadiz last evening (September 23).

Pique said:

"I don’t wear the Barca shirt to finish second or third. I am here to compete for the titles. I am very convinced, despite the start, that we will compete. The team is in good spirits, with enthusiasm. Sometimes we have to face these moments. We feel that the fans are with us. The situation is complicated for everyone."

Pique added that while Barcelona were among the "elite" for 12 years, the situation is slightly different now. Regardless, he called for the fans' support in what have been largely unfamiliar times for the Catalans.

"We have been in the elite for 12 years, we must now all be together. We are going to compete until the end. Let no one doubt it. We need the fans. Even if we start badly, let them help us ... you don’t know how good it is for the fans to be with us."

He added:

"The club has been on a crest of a wave for many years. We are going through a moment which we are not used to. These have been turbulent years, change of president, change of coaches ... we must all give our best to give peace of mind. Everyone wants to win."

Pique concluded by saying he and his teammates will try their best to get the team through their difficult current spell.

"There are many ways to deal with it. We can all complain or we can all pull together. The players are here to pull. Let’s not look for two sides. We are with the president and also with the coach. We cannot control the noise. We don’t want to think about it."

Barcelona enduring poor run of results

Gerard Pique featured in Barcelona's disappointing 0-0 draw with Cadiz.

Two wins and one draw from their opening three fixtures gave Barcelona hopes of a bright outing this season. However, reality has struck the Catalan giants very hard across the last few weeks. Barcelona are now on a run of three games without a victory across all competitions.

It all began with a 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week. That was followed by a 1-1 draw with Granada in La Liga and yesterday's goalless stalemate with Cadiz.

Ronald Koeman's men currently rank seventh in the league table with nine points from five games. Unless there are drastic improvements in Barcelona's performance and results in the immediate future, Koeman looks likely to lose his job.

