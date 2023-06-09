“I dont know abour Neymar, but Messi and I will definitely be there together" - Luis Suarez makes retirement claim involving Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez recently made a strong retirement claim involving former teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The Uruguayan said that he and Messi will definitely retire together. Suarez further added that Neymar was also a part of the discussion regarding retirement.

The former Barcelona striker, a part of the famous MSN trio, said (via Albiceleste Talk):

“We also agreed about it with Neymar. We hope to spend the last days of our career in the same club. Purely enjoy the joy of football and play football as we like and retire together. I dont know abour Neymar, but Messi and I will definitely be there together.”

Lionel Messi recently announced that he will be joining MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30.

Suarez was asked about whether he would join his former teammate in the United States. The striker, though, dismissed the chances, saying he has a contract with Gremio until 2024. Suarez said (via GOAL):

“This is false, it is impossible. I am very happy at Gremio and I have a contract until 2024.”

Suarez played 258 games with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, combining for 99 goals. With Neymar, meanwhile, the former Liverpool man combined for 40 goals in 124 appearances.

Lionel Messi opened up on his struggling PSG stint

Lionel Messi recently played his last game for PSG against Clermont Foot. The Argentine joined the club in 2021 as a free agent after Barcelona were unable to renew his deal due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

Messi scored 32 goals and provided 34 assists in 75 matches in two seasons for the Parisian club. He won three titles, including two Ligue 1 titles. It was an underwhelming stint considering his time at Barcelona by the Argentine's high standards.

After his move to Inter Miami, Messi opened up on his tenure in Paris, saying (via GOAL):

"I had two years where I was so unhappy on a personal level that I didn't enjoy it. I had that month that was spectacular for me because of winning the World Cup, but apart from that, it was a difficult period for me. I want to rediscover joy, enjoy my family, my children, the day-to-day... And that's why the decision for Barcelona didn't happen."

Messi's move to Inter Miami marks an end to his remarkable time in Europe. He leaves the continent as the leading scorer in the history of the top five leagues. His tally of 496 is one more than Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

