'I dont know what else I can do'- Neymar disappointed with the lack of respect while representing Brazil

Brazil and PSG forward Neymar has been left frustrated by the lack of respect he has received whilst playing for his country despite currently being the top scorer in World Cup qualifiers for the Selecaos.

The 29-year-old has been Brazil's talisman for well over a decade now and helped his country win the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics, and the finals of Copa America 2021.

Neymar is currently the second-highest goal-scorer for Brazil with 69 goals in just 113 appearances. The PSG star has been heavily criticized for being unable to lead Brazil to glory at a FIFA World Cup or Copa America since making his international debut in 2010.

The former Barcelona star recently lashed out at the lack of respect he has received whilst playing for Brazi. He is the country's leading goal-scorer in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the second-highest goal-scorer in the nation's history, and leading assist maker for Brazil.

"I don't know what else I can do with this shirt for the guys to respect Neymar. I'm very happy to be the top scorer in [World Cup] qualifiers, to be the greatest assist maker with the Brazil national team shirt and soon, if all goes well, to pass Pele. This has been happening for a long time, from you reporters, commentators, and others as well," said Neymar.

Brazil are currently at the top of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers table after winning all of their eight games. Selecao has scored nineteen goals and conceded just two. Neymar is currently at the peak of his powers and is expected to lead his country to the latter stages of the the 2022 World Cup next year.

I deserve more respect from Brazil fans, says Neymar https://t.co/4g0dasIUQt — TOI Sports News (@TOISportsNews) September 10, 2021

Neymar could seal his legacy with the Brazil national team if he can lead the country to a World Cup triumph next year

Brazil v Peru - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Neymar has arguably been the best footballer Brazil has produced since he made his debut for the country in 2010. The PSG forward has been unable to lead Brazil past the semi-final stage at the FIFA World Cup, and is therefore yet to be compared with the likes of Pele, Ronaldo, and Rivaldo despite boasting an incredible goal-scoring record for his country.

🇧🇷 All-time top scorers for Brazil:



⚽️7⃣7⃣ Pelé

⚽️6⃣8⃣ Neymar

⚽️6⃣2⃣ Ronaldo #UCL pic.twitter.com/vXccDvBJEl — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 4, 2021

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar could be Neymar's last chance to lead Brazil to glory on the international stage. The 29-year-old single-handedly led Brazil to the finals of Copa America 2021, and will be hoping to go one step further at the World Cup next year.

