"I have no doubt that it’s a great generation" - Sevilla boss heaps praise on Barcelona ahead of LaLiga clash

Sevilla manager Garcia Pimienta has spoken highly of Barcelona ahead of their LaLiga game this season. The two teams face off at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, February 9.

The Catalans arrive at the game buoyed by their 5-0 win over Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday, February 6, at the Mestalla. Barcelona were 4-0 up by the 30th minute, thanks to a quick-fire Ferran Torres hat-trick and a Fermin Lopez strike.

Lamine Yamal found the back of the net in the 59th minute to effectively put the game to bed. Interestingly, the Catalans also drubbed Valencia 7-1 in the league last month.

Ahead of the weekend's game, Pimienta pointed out that Flick's team are a fine blend of youth, quality, and competitive hunger.

“They have a lot of quality, but they also have a competitive hunger to get things. And that youth, along with the way of playing that Flick has instilled, I think it fits like a ring on their finger,” said Pimienta (via Barca Universal).

He continued:

“In La Liga, there are other high-level teams, also in Europe, and they will have to prove it between now and the end of the season. But I have no doubt that it’s a great generation.”

Barcelona are third in the LaLiga table after 22 games, four points behind leaders Real Madrid.

How many goals have Barcelona scored under Hansi Flick this season?

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have scored 109 goals in 35 games this season under Hansi Flick. The German manager took over from Xavi last summer and has done an excellent job.

The Catalans have won 25 games and lost just six so far under Flick. They enjoyed an explosive start to the German's tenure at Camp Nou, and it looked as if they would run away with the league at one point.

However, a dip in form saw Barcelona slip down to third in the league table, but they remain firmly in the title race. The LaLiga giants have also been excellent in Europe this season, finishing second in the group stage, with six wins and one defeat in eight games.

The Catalans have already won the Supercopa de Espana this season, beating Real Madrid 5-2 in the final last month. Robert Lewandowski is the club's top scorer this season with 30 goals from 32 games, while Raphinha has registered 23 goals and 15 assists from 34 games.

