"I have no doubt" – Kevin Campbell names 2 players who can fetch Liverpool £30 million in sales during summer transfer window

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Liverpool can make £30 million from the sale of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino this summer.

He stated that the duo haven't had many opportunities but have done well whenever they've been given one. Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said:

"I think they could get £30 million for them both. That is about right. Minamino has done pretty well when he has come in. He went on loan and did alright and has been an important squad member since coming back."

He added:

"In regards to Oxlade-Chamberlain, when he has played he has not done too badly. He has just struggled with injuries. He has been fit for a period though but hasn't been given an opportunity to play.

"I think £15 million each is about right. They are quality players who have not played a lot of football. I'm sure teams will take the chance on them. I have no doubt."

Minamino joined Liverpool in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg and was loaned out to Southampton in the 2020-21 season.

He played a full season for Jurgen Klopp in the latest campaign, making 24 appearances across competitions and contributing 10 goals and one assist.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, joined Liverpool in 2017 from Arsenal. He has made 133 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists.

The 28-year-old made 29 appearances in the 2021-22 season, contributing three goals and three assists. Oxlade-Chamberlain has just one year left on his contract and the Reds could look to cash in on him this summer.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool will listen to offers for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has one year remaining on his contract. NEW: Liverpool will listen to offers for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has one year remaining on his contract. #awlive [paul joyce - times] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool will listen to offers for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has one year remaining on his contract. #awlive [paul joyce - times] https://t.co/fFcIdpyLeY

As per Sky Sports, the Merseysiders' midfield incomings this summer could depend on the sale of Minamino and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool could offer Takumi Minamino to Leeds United to sign Raphinha

As per the Mirror, the Reds could use Minamino as bait to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United this summer. The Peacocks are interested in the Japanese while Klopp is a 'big fan' of Raphinha.

The Brazilian scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 35 Premier League appearances in the 2021-22 season, helping Leeds avoid relegation on the final day.

LUFC Worldwide ⚪️ @LUFC_WorldWide Raphinha has been very good in that first half, probably Brazils best player. He has created the most chances, has the most successful dribbles and has taken the most shots. Bumping up that price tag every time Raphinha has been very good in that first half, probably Brazils best player. He has created the most chances, has the most successful dribbles and has taken the most shots. Bumping up that price tag every time https://t.co/td7AbCy8jt

Liverpool may have to fend off competition from Barcelona for Raphinha. However, the Spanish side will need to sell players before signing him due to their financial issues.

