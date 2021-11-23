"I have no doubt" - Lionel Messi backs Barcelona manager Xavi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has backed Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez to help the Blaugrana grow as a team.

Messi and Xavi spent several years together at the Camp Nou, playing 399 matches together. Barcelona's 2004-05 La Liga clash against Espanyol was the first game in which both players were on the pitch at the same time.

The Catalans' UEFA Champions League final win over Juventus in 2015 was their last, with Messi playing the entire game and Xavi coming on as a substitute.

While Lionel Messi departed Barcelona in the summer to join PSG, Xavi returned to the club as manager of the first team earlier this month. The Argentine has now backed his former team-mate to help the team grow. Speaking to Marca (via Goal), Messi said:

"Xavi is a coach who knows a lot, who knows the house perfectly, who knows everything well since he was a child. He is a very important person for the young people and that he is a person who will make Barcelona grow a lot, I have no doubt."

Lionel Messi and Xavi also won a number of major honors together. The duo collected seven La Ligas, three Copa del Reys and six Spanish Supercopas. Continentally, Messi and Xavi helped Barcelona win four Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

Most notably, Messi and Xavi also finished in the top three of the 2010 Ballon d'Or award alongside Barcelona team-mate Andres Iniesta. The Argentine won the award in the end, but his victory was largely thanks to the two Spanish legends.

"I would love to be able to return" - Lionel Messi opens up on potential Barcelona return

Xavi's first signing as Barcelona boss was to bring back former player Dani Alves on a free transfer. Alves is said to have been brought in to instill a title-winning mentality and act as a leader within the squad. The Brazilian right-back will be eligible to play for the club from January.

Ever since Barcelona completed Alves' signing, there have been rumors of Lionel Messi also returning to the club next summer to play under Xavi. However, PSG are unlikely to let their marquee summer signing leave just a year after arriving in Paris.

Messi has now stated that he is open to returning to Barcelona at some point in the future. The 34-year-old said:

"I always said that I would return to Barcelona because I want to help the club in what I can and obviously if I can help the club in what I mean, I would love to be able to return."

Lionel Messi did not, however, clarify whether his potential return would be as a player or otherwise.

