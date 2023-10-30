“I have no doubt” - Lionel Messi makes confident Barcelona prediction after 2023 Ballon d’Or win 

2023 Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has confidently claimed that Barcelona are a contender to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Argentina icon spent 21 years at the Catalan club, winning 35 trophies including four UEFA Champions League titles, before leaving on a free transfer in 2021. It is widely known that he was forced to leave Barca because the financially-troubled club couldn't afford his wages.

Messi has admitted that he still follows the Blaugranas' games and believes they are one of the favorites to win the Champions League this season. After winning his eighth Ballon d'Or award in Paris on 30 October, he said, via Mundo Deportivo (h/t @FabrizioRomano on X):

"Of course I follow Barça. It's the club that I love and will love all my life. They have a great team. They’re ready to be able to fight for this Champions League. I have no doubt that they are a candidate. They just need not [take too] sic. much pressure."

Messi's first six Ballon d'Or wins came while he was a Barcelona player. When he won the award for the seventh time, he had been at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for less than four months.

Barcelona, meanwhile, haven't made it out of the Champions League group stages in the last two seasons. That may not be a problem during this campaign, as they sit on top of Group H after winning their first three games in the competition.

Former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi credits Argentina team for 2023 Ballon d'Or award

Lionel Messi has stated that his Argentine teammates and coaching staff are a big reason behind his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or win.

La Albiceleste won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, ending a 36-year wait to get their hands on the trophy once again. Messi was a big part of their success, as he scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games.

But the win would not have been possible if it wasn't for Messi's teammates coming up with big performances at crucial junctures. Emiliano Martinez, for example, was a key figure in Argentina's wins against the Netherlands and France in penalty shootouts.

Speaking after winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or award in France's capital, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona superstar stated h/t @FabrizioRomano on X):

"This award comes hand in hand with what has been achieved with the Argentina team. This is a gift to the players, coaching staff and all people in Argentina."

Messi's form on the international stage hasn't dropped off since the memorable night at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. He has scored eight times in six international games for Argentina in 2023.