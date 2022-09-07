"I have no doubt" - Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo backed to play a huge role in 2022 FIFA World Cup by Luis Figo

Former Portugal forward Luis Figo has claimed that Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the peak of his powers for his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ronaldo, 37, has recently found himself warming the bench for the Red Devils following a pre-season of uncertainty. Earlier this summer, the Portuguese failed to engineer a move away from Old Trafford in order to pursue UEFA Champions League football at another club.

Under new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo has started just one Premier League match so far. In his absence from the starting lineup, the club has registered four wins on the trot. Ronaldo is yet to open his account in six appearances this season.

Speaking at FPF Football Talks 2022 (via Sports Max), Figo asserted that the five-time Ballon d'Or will shine for Portugal at the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Lauding Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism, he said:

"I have no doubt about Cristiano [Ronaldo]'s quality, commitment and professionalism. I'm sure he'll be at the World Cup in the best possible [physical] condition. What will those conditions be? I don't know. But without a doubt, given his quality and professionalism, as I said, Portugal can rest easy about what he can give to the Selecao."

Figo also heaped praise on Fernando Santos' side and added:

"I think Portugal has one of the best teams in the world. But a Euro and a World Cup depend on many factors. Not only on individual and collective quality. I hope that Portugal, after a complicated qualification phase, can show its value, that we can achieve our goals, that is to say, reach the final and win this World Cup."

Currently ranked ninth in the FIFA world rankings, Portugal have been drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana. The tournament is set to kick off on November 21, with the final taking place on December 18.

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to add FIFA World Cup trophy to his collection

Set to appear in his fifth FIFA World Cup later this year, Ronaldo will hope to lift the much-coveted trophy in what is likely to be his final appearance in the tournament.

After being knocked out by Uruguay at the last-16 stage of the competition in 2018, the Portuguese will want to go much further in Qatar to complete his trophy cabinet. So far, the all-time men's international goal-scorer has netted seven times in 17 matches in the tournament.

