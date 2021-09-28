"I have my doubts that he is a player for Barca" - Dutch legend Marco van Basten explains why Memphis Depay isn't a good fit for Barcelona

Barcelona signed Memphis Depay during the summer transfer window and the attacker is already off to a promising start to life in the Catalan capital. However, former AC Milan and Ajax striker Marco van Basten doubts the winger will fit in at Camp Nou for one specific reason.

The Dutchman said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I have my doubts that he [Memphis Depay] is a player for Barca. I believe that he is a good player, but I believe he is an artist, an individualist.

"He does his own thing and continues to do that a bit. I believe that in a team this big, you have to be more of a team player.

"You have to attack as a group and share the ball. I have the idea he does too much of his own thing, and I don't know if that is sufficient for an elite club."

There seems to be some level of truth in Marco van Basten's assessment of Memphis Depay. The winger thrives on his ability to beat opposition players on his own, utilizing his pace, dribbling skills, tricks and immense physicality.

However, Barcelona have benefitted from the attacker's solo moves on a number of occasions. They often result in goals, assists or penetration into the opposition territory.

The Catalan giants signed Memphis Depay from Olympique Lyon on a free transfer this summer. So far, he's made seven appearances in the Blaugrana jersey this season, recording three goals and one assist.

Memphis Depay taking on a leadership role at Barcelona

Memphis Depay impressed in Barcelona's clash with Levante on Sunday

Following the departure of Lionel Messi this summer, Barcelona needed someone to step up and embrace the leadership role. With injuries to other key players and Antoine Griezmann flopping before being loaned to Atletico Madrid recently, Memphis Depay took on the leadership role and impressed to some extent.

The Dutchman provided the assist for Barcelona's first goal of the season during the 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad. With pressure on the team, Depay stepped up once again in the clash with Levante last weekend. The attacker opened the scoring by winning and converting a penalty kick to inspire a 3-0 victory.

