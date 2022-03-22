"I have no doubts" - Rivaldo names player who could play 'pivotal role' for Liverpool in Premier League title race and Champions League

Rivaldo believes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will continue to use Roberto Firmino regularly in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. The Brazilian has seen his playing time reduce this season.

Many will argue that Firmino was integral to the Reds' revival as a club under Klopp. The Brazil international has helped the Anfield outfit win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup so far.

However, the 30-year-old appears to have fallen down the pecking order following Diogo Jota's arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. There have been more question marks around Firmino's future at Anfield since Liverpool signed Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January for a deal worth up to £50 million.

David Lynch @dmlynch I think many assumed that Roberto Firmino had been relegated to Liverpool’s fifth choice forward by the signing of Luis Diaz. But he’s completely unique among those options and his every touch since coming on here has shown that. I think many assumed that Roberto Firmino had been relegated to Liverpool’s fifth choice forward by the signing of Luis Diaz. But he’s completely unique among those options and his every touch since coming on here has shown that.

Rivaldo, though, feels Firmino should not consider leaving the Reds just yet. The former Barcelona forward is of the view that the Brazilian could be pivotal for Klopp's side in their Premier League title race and the Champions League. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"Last week I advised Bobby Firmino to stay confident and avoid thinking about leaving Liverpool this summer since he continues to be a great player who only needs to be persistent in proving his quality to be a regular starter. And he did that last Wednesday, coming off the bench in the second-half against Arsenal to score Liverpool's second goal and almost seal their [2-0] win."

"I have no doubts that Jurgen Klopp continues to love his qualities as a player and will keep utilizing him regularly. Firmino could play a pivotal role in Liverpool's title battle with Man City in [the] Premier League as well as in the Champions League."

Ian Wright @IanWright0 🏾 Firmino’s movement in such a small area to operate is why he’s elite. Small margins and more depth. LFC to win the title. Our boys did good, we getting there Firmino’s movement in such a small area to operate is why he’s elite. Small margins and more depth. LFC to win the title. Our boys did good, we getting there 💪🏾

Firmino has scored nine goals and provided four assists from 26 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside-based club this season.

Liverpool just one point behind Manchester City in Premier League

Manchester City enjoyed a 14-point lead over the Reds in the Premier League at one point in January. However, Jurgen Klopp's side have now reduced the gap with the Citizens to just one point.

With just nine more matches left to be played, we have a neck-to-neck title race on our hands. The two English clubs also remain in the mix for the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Anfield outfit are scheduled to face Portuguese giants Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals. Manchester City, on the other hand, have been pitted against Atletico Madrid.

The title contenders will also lock horns against each other in the FA Cup semi-finals next month.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer