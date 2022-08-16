“I would dread to think how many goals he could score” – Paul Merson believes Chelsea must sign Manchester United star to ‘dominate’ matches

Former Arsenal forward and TV presenter Paul Merson has urged Chelsea to rope in Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Merson believes the 37-year-old Portuguese international is the answer to all the problems the London-based club are facing in the attacking front.

The Sun - Man Utd @SunManUtd Cristiano Ronaldo ticks all the boxes for Chelsea, says Paul Merson, who urges Thomas Tuchel to make transfer move thesun.co.uk/sport/19519139… Cristiano Ronaldo ticks all the boxes for Chelsea, says Paul Merson, who urges Thomas Tuchel to make transfer move thesun.co.uk/sport/19519139…

Tuchel's team failed to convert a dominant performance into a win against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend after Harry Kane's injury-time goal saw the game finish in a 2-2 draw.

The Blues lacked a seasoned striker in the game who could finish the chances created by their midfield. Here, Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo will fit in perfectly and will be the final piece of the jigsaw for Thomas Tuchel.

The former England international does not understand why Tuchel has not made a move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the player's intention to leave Manchester United.

In his column for Sky Sports, Paul Merson touched upon the Blues' problems in scoring goals and suggested they could sign Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. He wrote:

''Chelsea were outstanding against Tottenham on Sunday, they dominated the match from start to finish, but they haven't got a goalscorer or centre-forward and that cost them three points. Despite their domination, Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made just one save. That tells you all you need to know.'

''I cannot believe they didn't or haven't gone in for Cristiano Ronaldo. He just ticks all of the boxes Chelsea are lacking. Playing for Chelsea is not like playing for Manchester United, who are working from the halfway line. Chelsea are on the edge of the box, dominating games.''

Praising the Blues' talent on the wings and in midfield, Merson said that putting Ronaldo up ahead in the attacking setup would be a winning combination for the German tatician. He added:

''Chelsea have unbelievable wing-backs, they dominate football matches, if they were putting the ball into the box for Ronaldo I would dread to think how many goals he could score.''

Manchester United ready to make a move to sign Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

French football journalist Nabil Djellit has reported that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is interested in Hakim Ziyech.

Nabil Djellit @Nabil_djellit #MUN #ManchesterUnited Annoncé à Milan, Hakim Ziyech reste une priorité d'Erik Ten Hag. Manchester United est plus à l'écoute de son coach sur ce sujet. Le board est prêt à avancer si Chelsea ne se montre pas trop gourmand pour l'international marocain. #Mercato Annoncé à Milan, Hakim Ziyech reste une priorité d'Erik Ten Hag. Manchester United est plus à l'écoute de son coach sur ce sujet. Le board est prêt à avancer si Chelsea ne se montre pas trop gourmand pour l'international marocain. #Mercato #MUN #ManchesterUnited https://t.co/rXPjlYUgBr

The former Ajax attacking midfielder joined the London-based club in 2020. Ziyech's former manager Ten Hag might convince him to join the Red Devils in the last few days of the summer transfer window.

