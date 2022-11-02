"I dream of the World Cup" - PSG superstar says he is desperate to make the national team squad for the FIFA World Cup 

Sergio Ramos has set sights on making it to Spain squad for the World Cup after a good start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain [PSG]. He is confident of making Luis Enrique's squad and is waiting for the call.

FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar later this month, with 32 teams set to compete for the biggest prize in world football. Spain are not the favorites this year, but will still be one of the sides to watch out for in the tournament.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of PSG's Champions League clash with Juventus, the Spaniard was quizzed about his chances of making the World Cup squad. He said:

"Everyone knows what it means to me to defend the colors of my country. After a difficult season, I feel good again, I'm playing again, and I'm available. I still hope to return to the selection and I dream of the World Cup.

"But we have to wait, continue to play at the best level to convince the coach. I hope I will have the chance to compete in another World Cup."

PSG star Sergio Ramos was dropped from the Spain national team

Sergio Ramos has not been a regular for Spain over the last year, mainly due to his injury. He has just managed to regain full fitness and is slowly getting back to his best.

Luis Enrique spoke about dropping Ramos in the past and was quoted by Diario AS as saying:

"When you have to make decisions it is based on our criteria. I would like to talk about Sergio Ramos. It has not been easy. Yesterday I had the opportunity to communicate it to him. It was difficult and hard. It gives me a bad taste because he is someone who has always been at the highest level, but I clearly believe that it is a decision that seeks the best for the group."

Earlier this season, the Spain boss added:

"It is great news that Sergio Ramos can return to the pitch after a year-and-a-half out due to injuries. Now he is doing so in a continuous way. I can say to you what you want, but I think I have called the best players in his position."

Ramos has played 11 Ligue1 matches for PSG this season and has also started all of their Champions League games.

