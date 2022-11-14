"I have dreamed of scoring here" - PSG new signing opens up on 'magnificent' feeling after starring role in 5-0 Auxerre win 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Hugo Ekitike was happy with his starring role in his side's 5-0 Ligue 1 win against Auxerre on Sunday, November 13.

Christophe Galtier's men put on a masterclass in their last game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the French club in the 11th minute.

Carlos Soler (51') and Achraf Hakimi (57') scored two quick-fire second-half goals before the hour mark to give the Parisians a 3-0 lead.

Ekitike was introduced to the game in the 75th minute. The 20-year-old striker, on loan from Stade de Reims, grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

He first assisted Renato Sanches for his team's fourth of the game in the 81st minute. Three minutes later, it was time for Ekitike to get on the scoresheet himself. He pocketed defender Julian Jeanvier before blasting it into the Auxerre net.

Ekitike reacted to his performance, speaking to the media after the game (via PSG's official website):

"I think that we won this match in style. We worked well as a team and I think it was a great party too for the supporters today, so it's really pleasing. On a personal level, just after the assist that I made for Renato, there was my goal, and it all happened very quickly.

"It's nice because it means that I have been in good form and that is satisfying. I will be able to have a nice break and come back even stronger. Why not go on to score a lot more goals."

He further added:

"I have dreamed of scoring here, I had dreams and I was getting closer. There was the Champions League match, where I went close to scoring... And I really wanted to do so. But the others, they were also expecting me to score. And there you go, now it has happened. It happened at the time that it was meant to happen.

"It could have come much sooner, but the main thing is that I score and that I remain in the same good form that I am in. So I am happy. It's magnificent, I can't lie to you. It's my favourite feeling. The feeling that makes me feel the best and that's what I like as a forward. Scoring goals and scoring them here. I will sleep well tonight!"

Hugo Eketike scores his first-ever goal for PSG

PSG manager Christophe Galtier

The goal against Auxerre was Ekitike's first for PSG since arriving at the club from Stade de Reims during the summer transfer window.

It took him 12 games to open his tally. The young Frenchman has also managed to get two assists to his name so far. Ekitike is on a season-long loan with the Parisians, who have an option-to-buy clause which they are likely to exercise.

