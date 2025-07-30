“I dropped another tear” - Liverpool star reacts after Luis Diaz confirms Anfield exit and joins Bayern Munich

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister left a comment on former teammate Luis Diaz's farewell message. The Colombian forward left the Reds this week to join Bayern Munich in a reported £65.5m deal.
Diaz shared a message on instagram to bid farewell to the Merseyside club. He wrote:
"Three years and a half that I’ll treasure forever. I arrived with all the dreams in the world, and I am leaving proud of everything we achieved together. I have met incredible people, fabulous colleagues, coaches who helped me a lot, and extraordinary fans. Liverpool is, indeed, a special team, and I will keep everyone in my heart. The cycle ends here, and it is so gratifying to look back and realize how happy we were."
He continued:
"Not only because of the trophies we won, but for the union and friendship that made it all possible. There were ups and downs, as there always are, but there was always truth. As it should be in a family. It’s good to be leaving with the feeling of a duty fulfilled, and, most of all, to be leaving a champion."
He concluded:
"It would have been the perfect goodbye if we hadn’t lost one of ours in such a tragic way. As I said, and I repeat, I carry everyone with me in my heart, but one of them in particular: Diogo. I will never forget him. We will never forget him. Thank you for everything. YNWA🔴"
Fans and teammates immediately responded with comments. Among them was Mac Allister, who simply wrote:
“I dropped another tear.”
Mac Allister shared the pitch 84 times with Luis Diaz for Liverpool, and combined for one goal.
How many goals did Luis Diaz score for Liverpool?
Luis Diaz scored 41 goals and set up 23 more from 148 games across competitions from Liverpool. The player reportedly asked to leave the Reds last summer after renewal talks hit a standstill.
Bayern Munich identified the Colombian as the ideal replacement for Leroy Sane, and were eager to prise him away from Anfield this year. The Bavarians reportedly first offered £58.5m for his signature, but the Merseyside club turned them down.
The Bundesliga champions, however, were determined to get their man and returned with an improved offer, which Liverpool accepted. The 28-year-old has signed a four year-deal with Bayern Munich that will keep him at the club until 2029.