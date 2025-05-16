“I could very easily see it ending 2-2 or 3-3” - Stan Collymore picks winner ahead of Tottenham vs Manchester United Europa League final

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has predicted Tottenham Hotspur to defeat Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21. The pundit believes that Spurs will get the better of their English rivals due to the results between the teams this season.

Ad

The last time these sides met in the Premier League, the Red Devils were beaten 1-0 away from home. Before that, they lost 3-0 at Old Trafford at the start of the league season. Tottenham also knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup, beating them in the quarter-final 4-3 in December last year.

Predicting the result of the Europa League final, Collymore wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside:

"I can see both finals going to extra time. In the Europa League, I could very easily see it ending 2-2 or 3-3 after 90 minutes because there is so much uncertainty surrounding how Tottenham and Man United will perform in Bilbao. Both teams have injuries, and because those that are available will be desperate not to sustain knocks in the build-up, they could be caught cold."

Ad

Trending

"It could very much be a toss of a coin for who win – but if I stick my neck out, I think Tottenham will take it because they have got the better of Man United in the previous three meetings this season."

The Red Devils and Spurs have been poor in the league this season, placed 16th and 17th in the standings, respectively.

Ad

Marcus Rashford's stance on his future comes to light as Manchester United set asking price for attacker- Reports

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford seems to have rescued his career during his loan spell with Aston Villa from January until now. He made 17 appearances across competitions for Unai Emery's team, bagging four goals and six assists.

Ad

Following a positive display, Sky Sports claims that Rashford still wishes to play UEFA Champions League football next year. It is unclear if he will achieve that with the Villans, with the team placed sixth in the Premier League standings, level on points with Chelsea, who are a place above.

With two games remaining, Aston Villa will have to manage a top-five finish to secure a Champions League spot. Should this happen, they would then have to shell out £40 million to sign Rashford on a permanent basis from Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are still said to be monitoring Rashford's situation and could move in for his signature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More