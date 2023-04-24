“I was so embarrassed” – Rio Ferdinand calls out Ronaldo gesture from Manchester United fans during defeat at Old Trafford

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he was embarrassed after Manchester United fans gave a standing ovation to Ronaldo Nazario in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match against Real Madrid.

Los Blancos won the first leg 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in April 2003 before traveling to Old Trafford for the return leg later that month. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 12th minute courtesy of a neat near-post finish to beat Fabien Barthez.

Ruud van Nistelrooy equalized on the stroke of half-time before the Brazilian centre-forward doubled his tally, scoring an easy tap-in from a Roberto Carlos cross. Ivan Helguera scored an own goal almost instantaneously to make it 2-2 on the night.

Ronaldo's third goal of the game was the pick of the bunch. He let fly from 25 yards out to give Barthez no chance. He was subbed off in the 67th minute to a round of applause from both sets of fans.

The chants of 'Fergie, sign him up' could be heard from the home fans as Ronaldo walked off the pitch. This left Ferdinand, who started at centre-back in the game, embarrassed. He told BT Sports in a recent interview, via the Mirror:

"A pleasure to be on the same pitch as the great man. But he’s getting a standing ovation, look. The opposing striker is getting a standing ovation at our own ground. Unheard of. Nah, I was embarrassed, man. I was so embarrassed."

David Beckham came off the bench to score twice but the game ended 4-3 with Real Madrid winning 6-5 on aggregate. Los Blancos went on to lose 4-3 on aggregate to Juventus in the semifinals, who in turn lost the final against AC Milan on penalties at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney names Cristiano Ronaldo in his Manchester United Mount Rushmore

Wayne Rooney has named Cristiano Ronaldo as one of Manchester United's four greatest icons.

Asked to name his Manchester United 'Mount Rushmore' on CBS Sports Golazo, the current D.C. United manager said, via the Mirror:

"Sir Alex of course will be on there. I think Cristiano Ronaldo would be on there. Ryan Giggs, and probably George Best."

Ronaldo and Rooney forged a deadly striker partnership at Manchester United which lasted from 2004 until the Portugal icon's exit in the summer of 2009. They played 206 games together as teammates, recording 25 joint goal participations.

Ronaldo took a dig at Rooney earlier this season after the former England centre-forward said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could become a 'distraction' at United. However, given Rooney's aforementioned praise of 'CR7', it seems that he holds no grudges against his former teammate.

