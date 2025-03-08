“I was too emotional at times” - Xavi gives insights into his stint as Barcelona head coach

Former Barcelona player and manager Xavi Hernandez reflected on his time in charge of the Catalan outfit and admitted that he occasionally let his emotions get the better of him. The Spanish tactician managed his boyhood club for two and a half years and helped La Blaugrana to the LaLiga title in the 2022-23 campaign, their last league title.

Xavi came through Barca's famed La Masia youth academy and went on to register 184 assists and score 85 goals in 767 games while helping the side to eight LaLiga titles, six Spanish Super Cups, three Copa del Rey trophies, and four UEFA Champions League triumphs.

In a recent discussion with France Football, the former midfielder discussed his stint as manager at his boyhood club, saying (via Barca Universal):

“If you look at our record – and I include my coaching staff with me – it is very positive. Because the club was in one of its worst periods in history, perhaps even worse than the beginning of the millennium."

"The expectations were very high because of my history with Barcelona. Maybe my deep emotional connection to the club hurt me at times, I was too emotional at times, but this experience was a real learning experience for me.”

Xavi was replaced in the summer of 2024 by German tactician Hansi Flick. The former Bayern Munich boss has led Barcelona to the top of the league table and looks poised to deliver the club's first LaLiga title since Xavi last won it in 2023. The Spanish tactician has not taken up another appointment since his dismissal.

Osasuna boss praises Barcelona star ahead of league clash

Osasuna boss Vincente Moreno has hailed Barcelona star Raphinha ahead of his side's clash with La Blaugrana in LaLiga this weekend. The Catalan giants head into the clash with the side from Pamplona with history on their side, with the table toppers winning 18 of their last 24 meetings with their visitors.

In his pre-match discussion with the press, Moreno discussed his side's objectives ahead of the clash but singled out Blaugrana star Raphinha for praise. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Raphinha, for example, is underrated. I see him as one of the best in the world, if not the best, with more influence in offensive and defensive play, in teamwork and individual work. We are talking about ‘top’ players.”

Raphinha has been phenomenal for Barcelona this season, bagging 25 goals and 18 assists in 40 games. The Catalan side are at the top of the LaLiga table with 57 points with 12 matches left to be played.

