“I have no emotions” – Chelsea forward claims he feels ‘no pressure’ while playing football

Chelsea striker Armando Broja recently stated that he doesn't feel any pressure while playing on the pitch.

The Albania international returned to Stamford Bridge this season after a loan spell away at Southampton. At one point during the season, Broja was the only recognized center forward for the Blues after Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku left the club.

However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's arrival from Barcelona on transfer deadline day meant that Broja will now be the backup striker.

While modern football is full of pressure, the England-born Albanian doesn't feel any of that when he is on the pitch. Broja told Albanian news outlet Gazeta Tema (h/t sportwitness):

"For me there is not much pressure because I am playing football, I have been playing football since I was three years old. I have no emotions. Play for fun, to win and to help the team. There is absolutely no pressure. I’m always in shape. I exercise every day.

"We know that it is more difficult to get into the Chelsea team than to play for Southampton. I do train every day here in Albania as well. Physically, I am fine."

Broja played 38 games for Southampton last season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist. However, since his return to Chelsea, the striker has played only 124 minutes across all competitions in six appearances.

Graham Potter is expected to use Aubameyang as his first-choice striker. Hence, it will be interesting to see what type of role Broja plays for the Blues.

Chelsea star Kai Havertz reacts to managerial change

Kai Havertz in action for Chelsea

Kai Havertz was as surprised as most of us were when Thomas Tuchel was sacked by the Chelsea board after the club's 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League.

Tuchel had a successful stay with the Blues, winning several major honors, including the UEFA Champions League. However, the team's dismal form to start the season was enough for the board to make the decision to part ways with the German tactician.

While speaking to Kicker, here's how Havertz reacted to the same (h/t football.london):

"[It surprised] me too, especially when you consider how we've played in the past year and a half and what we've won, We're currently sixth in the table, so you can't speak about a messed up start to the season – and we have many newcomers who first have to acclimatise."

