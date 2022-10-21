"I only enjoy with the people" - Lisandro Martinez comments on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo walking out against Tottenham

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has claimed that he didn't notice Cristiano Ronaldo heading down the tunnel during their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portugal international is rumored to have refused to come on as a late substitute in the encounter at Old Trafford on Wednesday (October 19). He was seen entering the tunnel before full-time and reportedly left the stadium altogether as well.

Without Ronaldo, Manchester United put up probably their best performance under manager Erik ten Hag, outplaying Spurs across all departments to win 2-0. Fred and Bruno Fernandes scored a goal each in the second half.

But the headlines were stolen by Cristiano Ronaldo, who disgruntledly left the pitch. Lisandro Martinez was asked about the Portuguese after the match. The Argentine outrightly denied seeing the former Real Madrid attacker walk down the tunnel, stressing that he was busy celebrating United's win.

Martinez said (via Mirror):

"I didn't see anything. I don't know. I only enjoy with the people, we won, and that's important."

Ronaldo has since been left out of the club's traveling squad to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on October 22.

The incident during the match against Spurs marked the latest headline involving Ronaldo since the season began.

He has struggled to fit into Ten Hag's football philosophy and his antics off the field could be a barrier for the Dutch tactician's plans for the club. It remains to be seen whether he will depart in January or wait until the summer window to find a potential suitor on a free transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo puts up an Instagram post after Manchester United suspension

Cristiano Ronaldo put up an Instagram post in the aftermath of his Manchester United suspension. He claimed that he walked off the pitch 'in the heat of the moment.'

Here's the caption to his Instagram post:

"As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed.

"I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process.

"I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented.

"Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us.

"Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again."

It remains to be seen when and indeed if Cristiano Ronaldo will be integrated back into Manchester United's squad by Erik ten Hag.

