"I enjoyed it so much" - Bastian Schweinsteiger reveals why he decided to swap Bayern Munich for Manchester United in 2015

Former German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has revealed why he left Bayern Munich for Manchester United in 2015.

The 37-year-old former player enjoyed an illustrious career in Germany before switching to United in 2015. Speaking about his decision to switch countries, Schweinsteiger revealed the rationale behind his choice.

He said on an official United podcast:

“My biggest wish was obviously to win the Champions League. In four years, we (Bayern Munich) played three times in the final. We won a lot of titles in Germany, but I wanted to help, obviously with other players like Philipp Lahm, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Manuel Neuer."

Schweinsteiger finally won the coveted Champions League trophy in the 2012-13 season, where Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final.

Over the next few years, Bayern grew in strength, and became one of the best teams in the continent. Adding that as a reason why he thought he had nothing else to accomplish at Bayern, the German said:

"I wanted to reach the step where you’re able to actually tell the media before the season starts: ‘Yeah, we’re one of the favourites for the Champions League, and we want to win it.' That was a big step for me, and we reached that moment, and actually when I felt ‘OK, we are there’, I decided to join Manchester United.”

United's head coach at the time was Dutchman Louis Van Gaal, under whom Schweinsteiger had played before.

“It was also helpful that Louis van Gaal knew me from before. He was obviously the coach of Manchester United, which I was always a fan of. Finally, then in 2015, it was happening. Bayern Munich also let me go. I was happy about it that they understood my way of thinking as well."

Speaking about his memories at the club, he said:

“I enjoyed it so much at United. I remember everything quite well, and like so many nice personalities, teammates, players with the right heart, and obviously the supporters are amazing as well. Unfortunately, the second season was a little bit more difficult.”

Manchester United in a pickle at the moment

The slow decline that started in the days of Schweinsteiger has continued at Manchester United. The club has fallen from its grace post the departure of legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson.

United are currently being coached by German boss Ralf Rangnick. They have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup this season, and are unlikely to win the Premier League (38 points in 22 games), where they trail leaders City by 19 points.

In the Champions League, they will face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, in the FA Cup, they will lock horns with Middlesbrough on Saturday for a place in the fifth round.

