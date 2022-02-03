“I enjoyed it so much at United" - Bastian Schweinsteiger reflects on his time at Manchester United, admits his second season was 'more difficult'

Former Manchester United star Bastian Schweinsteiger's appearance on the UTD Podcast has brought up some old memories for Red Devils fans.

We reported in our last piece how the former midfielder always wanted to join the Red Devils during his playing career. This time, let us dive into some of the other aspects that came up during the podcast.

The 37-year-old mostly spoke about his happy memories at Manchester United. However, he did detail the difficulties he faced at Old Trafford in his second season.

He said:

“I enjoyed it so much at United. I remember everything quite well and like so many nice personalities, team-mates, players with the right heart and obviously the supporters are amazing as well. Unfortunately, the second season was a little bit more difficult.”

Schweinsteiger's spell at Manchester United

Schweinsteiger joined Manchester United in the summer of 2015. The club finished fifth in the Premier League during his debut season under Louis Van Gaal. They also won the FA Cup to round off the campaign. Despite this, the Dutch boss was replaced by Jose Mourinho in 2016.

In the Portuguese manager's first season in charge, the Red Devils went on to win the Community Shield, EFL Cup and the Europa League. However, they finished sixth in the league, and Schweinsteiger had a difficult individual season.

After Mourinho's arrival, the German was demoted to train with the U-23 side. He was only given a substitute debut in November in the EFL Cup. The midfielder made his full debut against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup. In total, he made four appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions and scored one goal.

Manchester United allowed him to leave to join MLS side Chicago Fire in March 2017. It was a very difficult year for the veteran midfielder, and it ended with him leaving the club.

Red Devils lacking a midfield workhorse like Schweinsteiger

The Red Devils are currently struggling in the Premier League. They brought in new forwards, but their midfield remains a worry.

Paul Pogba is inconsistent. Fred and Scott McTominay are not good enough to start regularly, while Nemanja Matic is no longer a young, energetic player.

The team needs a new midfield general - someone in the mold of a prime Schweinsteiger.

