"I enjoyed that one" - Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk reacts after scoring his first goal for the club

Mykhaylo Mudryk has expressed his delight at scoring his first Chelsea goal. The Ukranian star stated that he has been practicing the shots in training, which paid off.

Chelsea defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3 in a pre-season friendly in the United States on Saturday, July 22. Mudryk scored the second goal for the Blues to help them take the lead after Christopher Nkunku had equalized.

Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson then scored in quick succession to make it 4-1. The Seagulls pulled two goals back in the last 12 minutes of the game but could not find an equalizer.

Speaking to Premier League productions after the match, Mudryk claimed that he enjoyed his first goal and has been practicing the shots in training. He said:

"I enjoyed that one! When I shot, I didn't think about anything, I just practice this stuff on the training pitch a lot and this came from training."

On his linkup with Jackson, the Ukrainian star added:

"Just imagine that that's our first game together!"

Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January for €100 million. However, he failed to score a single goal in 17 appearances across competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino delighted with Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his delight at the linkup between Nicolas Jackson and Mykhaylo Mudryk. He wants the players to build on the mentality and keep going.

Speaking to the media after the match, the new manager claimed he was looking for more of the same from his players. He wanted them to keep the right attitude even if it is pre-season friendly, saying (via Metro):

"Yes, I think we need to show to our fans that we want to win, that we want to play exciting football, it's important. But of course, in the end, it's a consequence of us wanting to win and build the mentality also."

He added:

"Even though this is a friendly game we need to have the attitude always to go [for the win]. Today we were okay against a very good team like Brighton, I think we fully deserved the win."

The Blues have three more pre-season matches before their Premier League opener against Liverpool. They face Newcastle United and Fulham this month before taking on Borussia Dortmund in the final match.