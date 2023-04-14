"I enjoyed seeing him cry" - Sofiane Boufal chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with emphatic claim

Morocco international Sofiane Boufal has admitted that he enjoyed seeing Cristiano Ronaldo cry at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and expressed his admiration for Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo went into the World Cup in Qatar with high hopes, but the tournament did not go to plan for him. The forward was notably dropped to the bench for Portugal's two knockout games by then-manager Fernando Santos, before the team crashed out in the quarter-finals.

Selecao bowed out of the World Cup after succumbing to a shock 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals. Ronaldo came on as a substitute in the second half, but was unable to make a difference and eventually left the pitch in tears.

Morocco, meanwhile, were the surprise package of the tournament as they stunningly made their way into the semi-finals. They beat the likes of Belgium, Spain, and Portugal on their dream run, but lost to France in their semi-final.

Boufal, who started every match for Morocco at the World Cup, has now said that he enjoyed seeing Ronaldo cry after Portugal's loss to Morocco. The Al-Rayyan attacker also revealed that he prefers Messi over the former Manchester United superstar.

Furthermore, Boufal expressed his desire to play for Barcelona, telling Qatari sports channel Alkass (h/t @ReshadRahman_ on Twitter):

"With all due respect to Ronaldo, I enjoyed seeing him cry more than how we cried. I prefer Messi over Ronaldo and the club I wish to play for is Barcelona."

While Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Sofiane Boufal's Morocco lost in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively, Lionel Messi went on to win the World Cup with Argentina. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar did most of the heavy lifting for La Albiceleste, bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are nearing the end of their careers

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best footballers of their generation and arguably two of the greatest players of all time. The fact that they have won 12 Ballons d'Or between them is a testament to their quality. It is worth noting that no player other than the two won the Ballon d'Or between 2007 and 2018.

However, at 35 and 38, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are nearing the end of their illustrious careers. The latter has already moved away from European football, joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr last December, while the former's contract with PSG ends in June.

