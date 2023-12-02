"I have enough experience to know how this business works" - Ilkay Gundogan sends strong message to Barcelona teammates ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan's comments after Barcelona's defeat against Real Madrid at home in La Liga on October 28 made headlines. He has now explained his statements while sending a message to his teammates and setting a new tone ahead of their crucial clash with Atletico Madrid.

Gundogan was initially embroiled in controversy for his post-El Clasico outburst as his side lost 2-1. He questioned his teammates' lack of anger and disappointment after the defeat. In his latest interview with beIN Sports, the seasoned German midfielder explained the intention behind his words, saying (via Barca Universal):

“I can’t influence how people take it. I said my honest opinion, without attacking anyone or anything. Whenever I criticize the team I include myself, I start with myself. I have enough experience to know how this business works. First, I look in the mirror and judge myself, and not others."

He further revealed his hopes for the club in a message to his teammates:

"I see a lot of potential and quality. And I want to do better every time. Even if we win 3-4 or 5-0 I will always see things to improve. Maybe it’s my way of being, my mentality, but I never do it with bad intentions.”

The Blaugrana are going through challenges in La Liga, where they currently sit in fourth place. They will next host Atletico on Sunday, December 3.

Gundogan has been a consistent part of the squad since arriving from Manchester City in the summer, scoring once in 19 games across all competitions.

Barcelona prepare ambitious transfer moves for on-loan players

Barcelona are reportedly setting their sights on securing Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo permanently in the upcoming January transfer window. Currently on loan, these two players have impressed enough to spark Barcelona's interest in making their stays a long-term affair.

Felix has scored four goals and provided three assists in 16 games across competitions for Barcelona. Meanwhile, Cancelo has recorded three goals and two assists in 16 games.

Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes) has shed light on the club's plan to propose a player-plus-cash deal for the Portuguese forward Felix. Their plan hinges on €40 million being the value of the cash aspect of the deal. However, Atletico Madrid's valuation of Felix stands at a steep €80 million, casting some doubt over the feasibility of an agreement.

On the other hand, Barca's pursuit of Cancelo involves negotiations with Manchester City. The full-back, valued at about €25 million by the English club, is hoped to be attainable for a more budget-friendly €15 million.