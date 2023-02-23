“I envy & admire players like Messi" - PSG star Sergio Ramos emotionally announces retirement from international football

PSG superstar Sergio Ramos has announced his retirement from international football and made an interesting claim involving Lionel Messi. The central defender has been a bona fide legend for the Spanish national team.

Sergio Ramos @SergioRamos Seguiré animando a mi país desde casa con la emoción del privilegiado que ha podido representarlo orgulloso 180 veces. ¡Gracias de corazón a todos los que siempre creísteis en mí! Seguiré animando a mi país desde casa con la emoción del privilegiado que ha podido representarlo orgulloso 180 veces. ¡Gracias de corazón a todos los que siempre creísteis en mí! ❤️💛❤️ https://t.co/KzVldPhiqo

The 36-year-old made 180 appearances for La Roja in a glittering career. Sergio Ramos won three major international trophies with the Spanish national team, one FIFA World Cup and two UEFA Euro trophies.

Despite being a defender, Ramos scored 23 goals and provided eight assists for La Roja. He is also the record appearance holder for the Spanish national team.

The former La Roja captain became an outcast in the national team since Luis Enrique took charge in 2019. His last appearance came against Kosovo in March 2021.

PSG superstar Sergio Ramos made a Lionel Messi claim in his retirement statement

PSG superstar Sergio Ramos wrote in his statement that he admires and envies players like Messi. Here's the full transcript of the statement:

"The time has come. Time for me to say goodbye to the Spain national team. To La Roja. This morning, I received a call from the current Head Coach who informed me that I mam not and will not be part of his plans, regardless of how I perform or what I do in my career."

He further added about Messi, Pepe and Modric:

"With a heavy heart, it's the end of a road that I hoped would stretch out further and which would end with a better taste in my mouth, on a par with all the success we achieved with La Roja. I honestly believe that this journey deserved to end at my own choosing or because my performances were not at a level worthy of our national team.

"Not due to a question of age or other reasons that, although I have not heard them directly, I have certainly felt. Because age in itself is not a virtue or a defect; it's just a number that is not necessarily related to performance or ability. I admire and envy players like Modric, Messi and Pepe. They are the essence of tradition, values, meritocracy and justice in football. Unfortunately, it won't be like that for me because football isn’t always fair and football is never just football."

The PSG superstar concluded:

"This is something I have to accept, albeit with this sadness I share with you but also with my head held high, and thankful for all these years and for your support. I come away with unforgettable memories, all the titles we've fought for and celebrated together and the tremendous pride I feel as the most capped Spanish international of all time.

"This badge, this shirt and these fans, all of you, have made me happy. I'll continue to support my country with the passion of someone lucky enough to proudly represent it 180 times. My heartfelt thanks to all of you who believed in me!"

Sergio Ramos, however, will continue playing for PSG until at least the end of the season along with the likes of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

