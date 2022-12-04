“I even enjoy watching him walk around the pitch!” – Pundit raves about Lionel Messi during FIFA World Cup clash between Argentina and Australia

Neil Warnock was starstruck by Lionel Messi's brilliance as Argentina beat Australia 2-1 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Saturday (December 3).

The game against the Socceroos was a big occasion for La Albiceleste, as a place in the last eight was on the line. Their biggest player came to the fore, scoring the opener in the 35th minute. Messi was well found by Nicolas Otamendi before he caressed his shot through a bunch of Australian defenders.

The Argentina captain was simply brilliant throughout the game. He left Australian defenders dead on occasions, weaving through them effortlessly. It was a classic performance for Messi as he rolled back the years. Fans were reminded, as if they needed to, of the magical abilities the former Barcelona superstar still possesses.

Warnock was one of them, as he experienced Messi's masterclass from close quarters, and said that he couldn't take his eyes off the Argentine. It was truly a poetic performance from one of the greatest players of all time. Warnock tweeted after the game:

"I can't take my eyes off Messi. How good is he? I even enjoy watching him walk around the pitch!"

The game against Australia was a personal landmark for Lionel Messi. He made his 1000th senior professional appearance, a testament to his unreal longevity. Messi made the game one to remember for his fans with his masterful display.

Julian Alvarez scored the second for the Albiceleste in the 57th minute to give a 2-0 lead. However, Craig Goodwin's shot took a wicked deflection off Enzo Fernandez and ended up at the back of the Argentine net in the 77th minute.

Despite a late scare, Lionel Scaloni's men clung on to the lead. Defensive heroics from Lisandro Martinez and Emiliano Martinez helped Argentina through to the last eight of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi could have had more goal contributions to his name during the FIFA World Cup clash against Australia

While Lionel Messi managed to get on the scoresheet, he could have had an assist to his name as well. However, Lautaro Martinez missed from close range after an immaculate setup by Messi.

Messi is also Argentina's second-highest goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup with nine goals to his name. He surpassed Diego Maradona's tally of eight and is only behind Gabriel Batistuta (10).

Another record-breaking night might be waiting for the 35-year-old when he takes the field on December 9 against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

